Camp Notes: Dobbs excited for on-field opportunity vs. Commanders

Veteran quarterback Josh Dobbs has plenty of NFL experience, having played in 27 NFL games over six seasons with 15 starts. He's attempted 559 passes and thrown 17 touchdowns.
Dobbs said Thursday while walking off the Meijer Performance Center practice field that he's excited for Saturday's preseason matchup against Washington at Ford Field. Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell announced before practice that Dobbs will start at quarterback.
"I haven't had a ton of on-field opportunities, that's why Saturday I think will be great to get on the field and break the huddle and go through it," Dobbs said. "I'm looking forward to it."
Dobbs just arrived in Detroit last week after the retirement announcement of Teddy Bridgewater. He's played catch-up ever since. Saturday will be a great opportunity to get consistent reps as he'll start and rookie Luke Atlmyer will then replace him.
"Dobbs is a bright guy. He's played in this league. But also, man, just making sure it got him up to speed, being true to that," Campbell said Thursday.
Campbell said the backup job between Dobbs and Altmyer is still an open competition with two preseason games and three practices remaining in training camp before he has to decide who will be Jared Goff’s backup during the regular season.
"I feel more comfortable through the walkthroughs and meeting time that I have. I feel like I have a good sense of what we're trying to accomplish on offense and what defenses are trying to do," Dobbs said. "Yeah, I'm excited about the opportunity to go out and play."
STRONG CAMP
Campbell called out second-year defensive lineman Tyleik Williams Thursday as a player who is having a strong training camp.
The Lions have moved Williams from a three-technique defensive tackle to nose tackle, and it's looked to be a great fit so far. He and veteran Alim McNeill have been a handful for Detroit's interior offensive linemen in practice throughout training camp as that middle push has allowed the edge players to get home to the quarterback more frequently.
Williams said Thursday he's loved the switch and thinks he's in for a big second season.
"Amazing," Williams said of the camp he's having. "I think the position change helped me a lot. I think that fits more of my style. I think I've been having a good camp. Of course there's going to be growing pains, I've never played the position before, but other than that I've been doing pretty good."
Williams loves being closer to the football at the nose and using his quickness to counter blocks. It's also allowed him and the players behind him - like linebacker Jack Campbell - to make more plays.
View photos from Day 16 of Detroit Lions training camp on Thursday, August 20, 2026.
INJURY UPDATES
Tight end Sam LaPorta missed his second straight practice Thursday with a hip injury.
"So (LaPorta), the other night, he got hit in the hip and it flared up a little bit," Campbell said. "It's a little aggravated, but we feel good long-term about him. We're resting for a little bit here and letting it calm down."
Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. left Thursday's practice to be evaluated for a lower leg injury. He did not return.
EXTRA POINT
Aidan Hutchinson played over 1,000 snaps last season - the only edge rusher in the league to do so. Campbell joked Thursday that part of it is Hutchinson not wanting to come off the field and it being difficult to actually get him to do so.
Campbell said if they can give Hutchinson a breather every now and again, it could go a long way to keeping him fresher game to game and season to season.
Campbell likes how fellow edge rushers DJ Wonnum and Derrick Moore have looked in camp, and that might allow Detroit to spell Hutchinson a little more than they were able to last season.