Camp Notes: Dobbs excited for on-field opportunity vs. Commanders

STRONG CAMP

Campbell called out second-year defensive lineman Tyleik Williams Thursday as a player who is having a strong training camp.

The Lions have moved Williams from a three-technique defensive tackle to nose tackle, and it's looked to be a great fit so far. He and veteran Alim McNeill have been a handful for Detroit's interior offensive linemen in practice throughout training camp as that middle push has allowed the edge players to get home to the quarterback more frequently.

Williams said Thursday he's loved the switch and thinks he's in for a big second season.

"Amazing," Williams said of the camp he's having. "I think the position change helped me a lot. I think that fits more of my style. I think I've been having a good camp. Of course there's going to be growing pains, I've never played the position before, but other than that I've been doing pretty good."