Breaking down the Detroit Lions roster: Offense

Detroit's 90-man roster is starting to round into form. When the undrafted rookie free-agent signings become official and they're rostered, the makeup of the 2026 Detroit Lions will begin to take shape as the team heads toward the on-field practice phase of the offseason training program later this month.

The core of this roster has mostly stayed intact this offseason with turnover to the supporting cast at some key places. Lions general manager Brad Holmes believes they've fostered increased competition across the roster this offseason.

"I think we have a lot of really good players, but the more competition just brings out even better out of those already good players," Holmes said after the draft. "However high that these guys take it in terms of climbing the depth chart, I do think that they're going to have the ability to potentially make some people uncomfortable."

The real competition for starting jobs, playing roles and roster spots doesn't really ramp up until the start of training camp, but there's an opportunity for players to start gaining momentum in the spring.

Here's a look at what Detroit's roster looks like on offense following the NFL Draft. We'll look at the defense tomorrow.

(Note: Undrafted rookie free agent additions are not yet official and are not included in this breakdown.)

QUARTERBACK

On roster: Jared Goff, Teddy Bridgewater

Twentyman: Goff finished last season second in passing yards (4,564), second in touchdowns (34), third in passer rating (105.5) and sixth in completion percentage (68.0) as he led the league's fourth-ranked scoring offense and fifth-ranked total offense in the NFL and earned his fifth Pro Bowl nod. Goff has a new offensive coordinator in Drew Petzing that he's got to adjust to and will have a couple new starters upfront along the offensive line - including at center - which adds to the importance of the offseason training practice time this spring.