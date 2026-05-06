Breaking down the Detroit Lions roster: Offense

Detroit's 90-man roster is starting to round into form. When the undrafted rookie free-agent signings become official and they're rostered, the makeup of the 2026 Detroit Lions will begin to take shape as the team heads toward the on-field practice phase of the offseason training program later this month.
The core of this roster has mostly stayed intact this offseason with turnover to the supporting cast at some key places. Lions general manager Brad Holmes believes they've fostered increased competition across the roster this offseason.
"I think we have a lot of really good players, but the more competition just brings out even better out of those already good players," Holmes said after the draft. "However high that these guys take it in terms of climbing the depth chart, I do think that they're going to have the ability to potentially make some people uncomfortable."
The real competition for starting jobs, playing roles and roster spots doesn't really ramp up until the start of training camp, but there's an opportunity for players to start gaining momentum in the spring.
Here's a look at what Detroit's roster looks like on offense following the NFL Draft. We'll look at the defense tomorrow.
(Note: Undrafted rookie free agent additions are not yet official and are not included in this breakdown.)
QUARTERBACK
On roster: Jared Goff, Teddy Bridgewater
Twentyman: Goff finished last season second in passing yards (4,564), second in touchdowns (34), third in passer rating (105.5) and sixth in completion percentage (68.0) as he led the league's fourth-ranked scoring offense and fifth-ranked total offense in the NFL and earned his fifth Pro Bowl nod. Goff has a new offensive coordinator in Drew Petzing that he's got to adjust to and will have a couple new starters upfront along the offensive line - including at center - which adds to the importance of the offseason training practice time this spring.
Bridgewater is a crafty and experienced veteran who is good for Goff, the quarterback room and the locker room, though Detroit could look to add a young passer to compete with Bridgewater in camp or be a third quarterback on the roster or practice squad.
View photos from offseason workouts on Monday, May 4, 2026.
RUNNING BACK
On roster: Jahmyr Gibbs, Isiah Pacheco, Sione Vaki, Kye Robichaux, Jabari Small, Jacob Saylors
Twentyman: Pacheco replaces David Montgomery as the No. 2 behind Gibbs after Detroit traded Montgomery to Houston this offseason. It's the Gibbs show in Detroit in 2026 with Pacheco and Vaki mixed in. What could be in store for Gibbs in 2026 in Petzing's versatile offense coming off a 2025 in which he rushed for 1,223 yards (5.0 avg.) and 13 touchdowns with career highs in receptions (77), receiving yards (616) and receiving touchdowns (5)?
Head coach Dan Campbell seemed excited this offseason talking about what Vaki could offer as a runner in only his third full season playing the position. Could he push Pacheco for carries? He'll need to stay healthy in training camp to do so. That willl be a fun sidebar battle in to keep an eye on in camp.
WIDE RECEIVER
On roster: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Isaac TeSlaa, Greg Dortch, Tom Kennedy, Kendrick Law, Dominic Lovett, Jackson Meeks, Malik Cunningham
Twentyman: The top three are self-explanatory and form a dynamic trio with their mix of experience and skillsets. What will TeSlaa look like in Year 2 coming off a six-touchdown rookie campaign? His goal this offseason was improving his quickness.
It should be an interesting battle for the No. 4, 5 and potentially 6 spots on the initial 53-man roster. Dortch has familiarity with Petzing along with return ability and that potentially gives him a leg up. I've learned over the years it's never smart to count out the veteran Kennedy. It could come down to a situation where Law, Lovett, Meeks and Cunningham are all competing for potentially just one or two spots. Special teams could make the difference. I'll be interested to see what Meeks looks like in Year 2 when OTAs begin. He's a big body who had a good camp last year.
TIGHT END
On roster: Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright, Tyler Conklin, Zach Horton, Thomas Gordon
Twentyman: LaPorta is coming off a back injury that prevented him from playing in the final eight games last season and required surgery, but he's confident he'll be full go and back to his old self to start camp. Wright and Conklin add solid veteran depth and experience. Can Conklin duplicate the production we saw from him in four straight seasons from 2021-24 when he caught at least 50 passes each year with the Vikings and Jets? None of the tight ends on the roster are signed beyond this season, though Holmes has expressed interest in signing LaPorta long-term.
CENTER
On roster: Cade Mays, Juice Scruggs, Seth McLaughlin
Twentyman: Over the past two seasons in Carolina, Mays started 20 games at center and didn't allow a sack. With more than 1,200 snaps at center over that span, he gives the Lions an experienced veteran they can plug-and-play in the middle of their offensive line who allowed a pressure rate of just 2.56 percent last season (11th among centers). He's an upgrade from a strength and athleticism standpoint.
Scruggs, who was acquired from Houston in the Montgomery trade, gives the Lions experienced depth at both center and guard with 20 starts over the last three seasons for the Texans. McLaughlin was regarded by most draft analysts as the No. 2 center available in the 2025 draft before suffering an Achilles injury late in his college career. He spent his first season on Cincinnati's practice squad. Can he push Scruggs for the backup center spot when healthy?
GUARD
On roster: Tate Ratledge, Christian Mahogany, Ben Bartch, Miles Frazier, Michael Niese, Mason Miller
Twentyman: Ratledge looks like he can anchor the right guard spot for the foreseeable future after a solid rookie season where he earned a 73.5 run-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus that ranked 12th among all NFL guards and second among rookie guards. Over his last 12 games, Ratledge didn't allow a sack and gave up only four quarterback hits.
Mahogany started at left guard last year and showed some good things but needs to be more consistent week in and week out. Bartch has 55 games and 24 starts under his belt coming over this offseason from San Francisco in free agency. Frazier is a bit of a wild card here. He can play tackle and guard and has a versatile skillset that fits in Detroit. If he can stay healthy and on the field through camp, it will be interesting to see if he can push Mahogany or Bartch for a role.
TACKLE
On roster: Penei Sewell, Blake Miller, Larry Borom, Giovanni Manu, Devin Cochran, Colby Sorsdal
Twentyman: With the additions of Miller via the NFL Draft and Borom in free agency, both primarily right tackles, it seems inevitable the Lions will shift the All-Pro Sewell to left tackle in 2026. That sets up a terrific competition between Miller and Borom for Detroit's starting right tackle job. Will it be Miller's size and athleticism or Borom's experience that wins out? It should be a fun competition to watch throughout camp. Manu is entering a critical third season where his athletic potential must start to match on-field performance and consistency. Could he compete for the swing tackle role and backup at left tackle behind Sewell?