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Greg Cosell analyzes Lions' 2026 draft class

Apr 29, 2026 at 07:00 AM
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Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Executive producer and analyst for NFL Matchup and senior producer at NFL Films Greg Cosell has been kind enough to break down the Lions' draft class for detroitlions.com in each of the past 13 seasons, and has agreed to do so for a 14th year.

Cosell's opinions are based on countless hours watching film and evaluating these prospects. He is one of the most honest evaluators in the business, and is well respected among NFL circles.

You can follow him on X (formerly Twitter) at @gregcosell.

Here's what he had to say about the Lions' 2026 draft class:

(Note: Cosell evaluated four of Detroit's seven picks in detail in this year's draft cycle.)

Meet the Detroit Lions 2026 Draft Class

View photos of the seven players the Detroit Lions selected in the 2026 NFL Draft.

T Blake Miller, Clemson: Round 1, 17th overall (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
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T Blake Miller, Clemson: Round 1, 17th overall

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
T Blake Miller, Clemson: Round 1, 17th overall (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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T Blake Miller, Clemson: Round 1, 17th overall

(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
T Blake Miller, Clemson: Round 1, 17th overall (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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T Blake Miller, Clemson: Round 1, 17th overall

(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
T Blake Miller, Clemson: Round 1, 17th overall (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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T Blake Miller, Clemson: Round 1, 17th overall

(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
T Blake Miller, Clemson: Round 1, 17th overall (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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T Blake Miller, Clemson: Round 1, 17th overall

(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
EDGE Derrick Moore, Michigan: Round 2, 44th overall (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
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EDGE Derrick Moore, Michigan: Round 2, 44th overall

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
EDGE Derrick Moore, Michigan: Round 2, 44th overall (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
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EDGE Derrick Moore, Michigan: Round 2, 44th overall

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
EDGE Derrick Moore, Michigan: Round 2, 44th overall (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
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EDGE Derrick Moore, Michigan: Round 2, 44th overall

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
EDGE Derrick Moore, Michigan: Round 2, 44th overall (AP Photo/David Dermer)
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EDGE Derrick Moore, Michigan: Round 2, 44th overall

(AP Photo/David Dermer)

David Dermer/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
EDGE Derrick Moore, Michigan: Round 2, 44th overall (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
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EDGE Derrick Moore, Michigan: Round 2, 44th overall

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Jimmy Rolder, Michigan: Round 4, 118th overall (Gregory Payan/AP Content Services for NFL)
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LB Jimmy Rolder, Michigan: Round 4, 118th overall

(Gregory Payan/AP Content Services for NFL)

Gregory Payan/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Jimmy Rolder, Michigan: Round 4, 118th overall (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
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LB Jimmy Rolder, Michigan: Round 4, 118th overall

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Jimmy Rolder, Michigan: Round 4, 118th overall (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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LB Jimmy Rolder, Michigan: Round 4, 118th overall

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Jimmy Rolder, Michigan: Round 4, 118th overall (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
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LB Jimmy Rolder, Michigan: Round 4, 118th overall

(AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Ryan Sun/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LB Jimmy Rolder, Michigan: Round 4, 118th overall (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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LB Jimmy Rolder, Michigan: Round 4, 118th overall

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Keith Abney II, Arizona State: Round 5, 157th overall (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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CB Keith Abney II, Arizona State: Round 5, 157th overall

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Keith Abney II, Arizona State: Round 5, 157th overall (AP Photo/Josh McSwain)
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CB Keith Abney II, Arizona State: Round 5, 157th overall

(AP Photo/Josh McSwain)

Josh McSwain/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Keith Abney II, Arizona State: Round 5, 157th overall (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
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CB Keith Abney II, Arizona State: Round 5, 157th overall

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB Keith Abney II, Arizona State: Round 5, 157th overall (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
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CB Keith Abney II, Arizona State: Round 5, 157th overall

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB Keith Abney II, Arizona State: Round 5, 157th overall (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
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CB Keith Abney II, Arizona State: Round 5, 157th overall

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Kendrick Law, Kentucky: Round 5, 168th overall (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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WR Kendrick Law, Kentucky: Round 5, 168th overall

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
WR Kendrick Law, Kentucky: Round 5, 168th overall (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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WR Kendrick Law, Kentucky: Round 5, 168th overall

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
WR Kendrick Law, Kentucky: Round 5, 168th overall (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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WR Kendrick Law, Kentucky: Round 5, 168th overall

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Kendrick Law, Kentucky: Round 5, 168th overall (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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WR Kendrick Law, Kentucky: Round 5, 168th overall

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
WR Kendrick Law, Kentucky: Round 5, 168th overall (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
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WR Kendrick Law, Kentucky: Round 5, 168th overall

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
DL Skyler Gill-Howard, Texas Tech: Round 6, 205th overall (College Pressbox)
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DL Skyler Gill-Howard, Texas Tech: Round 6, 205th overall

(College Pressbox)

DL Skyler Gill-Howard, Texas Tech: Round 6, 205th overall (College Pressbox)
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DL Skyler Gill-Howard, Texas Tech: Round 6, 205th overall

(College Pressbox)

DL Skyler Gill-Howard, Texas Tech: Round 6, 205th overall (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
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DL Skyler Gill-Howard, Texas Tech: Round 6, 205th overall

(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DL Skyler Gill-Howard, Texas Tech: Round 6, 205th overall (College Pressbox)
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DL Skyler Gill-Howard, Texas Tech: Round 6, 205th overall

(College Pressbox)

DL Skyler Gill-Howard, Texas Tech: Round 6, 205th overall (College Pressbox)
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DL Skyler Gill-Howard, Texas Tech: Round 6, 205th overall

(College Pressbox)

DL Tyre West, Tennessee: Round 7, 222nd overall (AP Photo/John Amis)
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DL Tyre West, Tennessee: Round 7, 222nd overall

(AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL Tyre West, Tennessee: Round 7, 222nd overall (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
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DL Tyre West, Tennessee: Round 7, 222nd overall

(AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DL Tyre West, Tennessee: Round 7, 222nd overall (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
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DL Tyre West, Tennessee: Round 7, 222nd overall

(AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DL Tyre West, Tennessee: Round 7, 222nd overall (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
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DL Tyre West, Tennessee: Round 7, 222nd overall

(AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
DL Tyre West, Tennessee: Round 7, 222nd overall (AP Photo/James Pugh)
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DL Tyre West, Tennessee: Round 7, 222nd overall

(AP Photo/James Pugh)

James Pugh/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
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T Blake Miller, Clemson, Round 1 (No. 17 overall)

Cosell: "Miller's 2025 tape showed a right tackle prospect that was at his best in one-on-one pass protection with short sets and 45-degree sets. He struggled at times with vertical sets where his shaky body control and balance resulting in lack of firm base led to leaning and overextending. But the more I watched Miller in pass protection in his 2025 tape, the more I believed he could be a quality starting RT at the next level with the 49ers Colton McKivitz the player that continually came to my mind."

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EDGE Derrick Moore, Michigan, Round 2 (No. 44 overall)

Cosell: "Moore's 2024 tape showed what I believe will be an ascending edge prospect as he gains more experience as a pass rusher with the concurrent development of a more nuanced and detailed arsenal to attack and break down the technique of offensive tackles. Moore is a solidly built athlete with a physically imposing frame and he played to his size with the power element being the foundation of his game both as a run defender and pass rusher where speed-to-power and the short stroke strength to play off contact were the defining traits of his pass rush. Moore was consistently outstanding in the run game understanding, playing to his responsibilities, and using his hands exceptionally well especially to cross the face of the offensive tackle and gain leverage inside.

"Moore's 2025 tape again showed a strong edge defender whose foundation was strength and power with outstanding hand usage deploying his exceptional arm length to his advantage in both the run game and as a pass rusher. Speed-to-power was his foundation as an edge rusher with precise and strong hand placement to break down the technique and drive back offensive tackles into the pocket. My sense watching Moore's tape as a run defender and pass rusher and underneath zone coverage defender is that he could project and transition to the next level in either a base 4-3 even front or a base 5-2 front then be deployed as a sub front pass rusher predominantly off the edge but also inside at times."

LB Jimmy Rolder, Michigan, Round 4 (No 118 overall)

Cosell: "Rolder's 2025 tape showed a consistent savvy stacked linebacker prospect who played with control and calculation and good eyes to key and diagnose, and a quick trigger in the box who was also able to navigate confined space effectively to make tackles off movement in the run game. Rolder consistently showed the awareness and vision to work through traffic with efficiency and control to take good angles to running backs.

"In 2025, Rolder was almost exclusively a stacked linebacker in Michigan's defense but there were times he was deployed as a second level rusher in multiple stunt concepts both as a penetrator and a looper. He was also featured as a rusher in five-man zone pressure schemes and four-man sim pressures."

CB Keith Abney II, Arizona State, Round 5 (No. 157 overall)

Cosell: "The question that comes to mind watching Abney 2025 tape is whether he will be projected as an outside corner or slot corner at the next level given his lack of length and top end speed and shorter than desired arms to match up on the outside.

"My sense is Abney will be evaluated and projected as a slot corner. Overall Abney's tape was strong playing both press man and zone coverage and I believe he has the needed traits to be an effective slot corner at the next level."

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