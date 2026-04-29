Greg Cosell analyzes Lions' 2026 draft class

Executive producer and analyst for NFL Matchup and senior producer at NFL Films Greg Cosell has been kind enough to break down the Lions' draft class for detroitlions.com in each of the past 13 seasons, and has agreed to do so for a 14th year.
Cosell's opinions are based on countless hours watching film and evaluating these prospects. He is one of the most honest evaluators in the business, and is well respected among NFL circles.
You can follow him on X (formerly Twitter) at @gregcosell.
Here's what he had to say about the Lions' 2026 draft class:
(Note: Cosell evaluated four of Detroit's seven picks in detail in this year's draft cycle.)
View photos of the seven players the Detroit Lions selected in the 2026 NFL Draft.
T Blake Miller, Clemson, Round 1 (No. 17 overall)
Cosell: "Miller's 2025 tape showed a right tackle prospect that was at his best in one-on-one pass protection with short sets and 45-degree sets. He struggled at times with vertical sets where his shaky body control and balance resulting in lack of firm base led to leaning and overextending. But the more I watched Miller in pass protection in his 2025 tape, the more I believed he could be a quality starting RT at the next level with the 49ers Colton McKivitz the player that continually came to my mind."
EDGE Derrick Moore, Michigan, Round 2 (No. 44 overall)
Cosell: "Moore's 2024 tape showed what I believe will be an ascending edge prospect as he gains more experience as a pass rusher with the concurrent development of a more nuanced and detailed arsenal to attack and break down the technique of offensive tackles. Moore is a solidly built athlete with a physically imposing frame and he played to his size with the power element being the foundation of his game both as a run defender and pass rusher where speed-to-power and the short stroke strength to play off contact were the defining traits of his pass rush. Moore was consistently outstanding in the run game understanding, playing to his responsibilities, and using his hands exceptionally well especially to cross the face of the offensive tackle and gain leverage inside.
"Moore's 2025 tape again showed a strong edge defender whose foundation was strength and power with outstanding hand usage deploying his exceptional arm length to his advantage in both the run game and as a pass rusher. Speed-to-power was his foundation as an edge rusher with precise and strong hand placement to break down the technique and drive back offensive tackles into the pocket. My sense watching Moore's tape as a run defender and pass rusher and underneath zone coverage defender is that he could project and transition to the next level in either a base 4-3 even front or a base 5-2 front then be deployed as a sub front pass rusher predominantly off the edge but also inside at times."
LB Jimmy Rolder, Michigan, Round 4 (No 118 overall)
Cosell: "Rolder's 2025 tape showed a consistent savvy stacked linebacker prospect who played with control and calculation and good eyes to key and diagnose, and a quick trigger in the box who was also able to navigate confined space effectively to make tackles off movement in the run game. Rolder consistently showed the awareness and vision to work through traffic with efficiency and control to take good angles to running backs.
"In 2025, Rolder was almost exclusively a stacked linebacker in Michigan's defense but there were times he was deployed as a second level rusher in multiple stunt concepts both as a penetrator and a looper. He was also featured as a rusher in five-man zone pressure schemes and four-man sim pressures."
CB Keith Abney II, Arizona State, Round 5 (No. 157 overall)
Cosell: "The question that comes to mind watching Abney 2025 tape is whether he will be projected as an outside corner or slot corner at the next level given his lack of length and top end speed and shorter than desired arms to match up on the outside.
"My sense is Abney will be evaluated and projected as a slot corner. Overall Abney's tape was strong playing both press man and zone coverage and I believe he has the needed traits to be an effective slot corner at the next level."