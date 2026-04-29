Greg Cosell analyzes Lions' 2026 draft class

Cosell: "Moore's 2024 tape showed what I believe will be an ascending edge prospect as he gains more experience as a pass rusher with the concurrent development of a more nuanced and detailed arsenal to attack and break down the technique of offensive tackles. Moore is a solidly built athlete with a physically imposing frame and he played to his size with the power element being the foundation of his game both as a run defender and pass rusher where speed-to-power and the short stroke strength to play off contact were the defining traits of his pass rush. Moore was consistently outstanding in the run game understanding, playing to his responsibilities, and using his hands exceptionally well especially to cross the face of the offensive tackle and gain leverage inside.