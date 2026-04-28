TWENTYMAN: 5 takeaways from 2026 NFL Draft

3. Added competition

The offseason training program began at the Meijer Performance Center last week and will lead into OTA practices staring in May and minicamp in June before the summer break and the start of training camp in July. That's when the real competition for roles and roster spots begins.

The draft additions last weekend could offer some interesting camp battles that we'll keep a close eye on.

Will it be Miller or veteran Larry Borom at right tackle? How will Detroit divvy up reps between Moore and Wonnum? Rodriguez and Clark are veterans looking to fill the open WILL linebacker role left vacant by Alex Anzalone's departure in free agency. Could Rolder throw his hat into the competition early on?

Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard will also be looking to fill the nickel cornerback role after Amik Robertson's departure in free agency. Veterans Roger McCreary and Christian Izien are possible fits, but don't count out rookie fifth-round pick Keith Abney II, whose physical style and skillset fit the mold for the role in Sheppard's defense. Does fifth-round pick Kendrick Law push Greg Dortch or Tom Kennedy for a return role? Law will also be eyeing a gunner role on special teams.

There's an opportunity for some of these first-year players to push veterans for important roles and in doing so make everyone better along the way.

"However high that these guys take it in terms of climbing the depth chart, I do think that they're going to have the ability to potentially make some people uncomfortable," Holmes said.

4. Day 3 value

With Rolder and Abney in the fourth and fifth rounds, Holmes said he didn't expect either player to still be on the board at that spot. It was a two-round difference in their grade for Abney, according to Holmes.

"He was just a simple one because we had him ranked a couple rounds higher than where he was, so that was a no-brainer for us," he said.

Abney played most of his snaps on the outside but watching him play, his physicality and toughness stand out. He challenges receivers. He'll have to be a little more careful about that in the NFL with the stricter rules on contact with receivers, but he's also physical in the run game and will stick his nose into the mix in run defense. Those skillsets really play inside in the NFL. He should get an opportunity to show what he can do there in Detroit.

Rolder and Law could be immediate impact players on special teams. Some of Rolder's special teams tape is elite. Law should compete as a returner and gunner.