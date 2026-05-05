Lions offseason questions: New Lion to watch

The 2026 NFL Draft is in the books. The Detroit Lions selected seven players to make up their newest draft class with a focus on strengthening positions of need and adding depth to a solid core.
Between the draft and free agency, there are a lot of new players to keep an eye on as the Lions continue to work their way through the offseason training program.
Which new Lion are you most excited to see hit the field in 2026? I asked the Detroitlions.com crew, and here's what they had to say:
View photos of the seven players the Detroit Lions selected in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Tim Twentyman: C Cade Mays
I'm looking forward to the difference Cade Mays could make in the center of Detroit's offensive line. The Lions needed to get younger and more athletic at that spot and did so by signing the veteran Mays to a three-year free-agent deal.
Giving quarterback Jared Goff the room to step up and being stouter in the interior alongside Tate Ratledge and Christian Mahogany could go a long way in making Detroit's offensive line one of the league's elite units once again.
Abigail DeYoung: CB Keith Abney II
GM Brad Holmes had a third-round grade on cornerback Keith Abney II heading into Day 3 of the NFL Draft, so I'm intrigued to see his impact this season after the Lions selected him in the fifth round.
In his last two seasons at Arizona State, he showed his versatility and production capability playing nickel and safety, recording 96 tackles, 21 passes defended and five interceptions. Abney should add a great level of competition to the secondary and could compete for a role at nickel cornerback.
View photos from offseason workouts on Thursday, April 30, 2026.
Editor's Pick: OL Blake Miller
I'm interested to see if first-round pick Blake Miller can earn a starting role on the Lions' new-look offensive line in 2026. He showed improvement every year in college, and if that continues in the pros, the Lions could have their right tackle of the future to pair with Penei Sewell.
Miller has an opportunity to make an immediate impact as a rookie, which will be exciting to watch develop.