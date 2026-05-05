 Skip to main content
Advertising

Lions offseason questions: New Lion to watch

May 05, 2026 at 07:00 AM
Author Image
Lindsay Miller

Managing Director Detroitlions.com

The 2026 NFL Draft is in the books. The Detroit Lions selected seven players to make up their newest draft class with a focus on strengthening positions of need and adding depth to a solid core.

Between the draft and free agency, there are a lot of new players to keep an eye on as the Lions continue to work their way through the offseason training program.

Which new Lion are you most excited to see hit the field in 2026? I asked the Detroitlions.com crew, and here's what they had to say:

Meet the Detroit Lions 2026 Draft Class

View photos of the seven players the Detroit Lions selected in the 2026 NFL Draft.

T Blake Miller, Clemson: Round 1, 17th overall (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
1 / 35

T Blake Miller, Clemson: Round 1, 17th overall

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
T Blake Miller, Clemson: Round 1, 17th overall (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
2 / 35

T Blake Miller, Clemson: Round 1, 17th overall

(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
T Blake Miller, Clemson: Round 1, 17th overall (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
3 / 35

T Blake Miller, Clemson: Round 1, 17th overall

(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
T Blake Miller, Clemson: Round 1, 17th overall (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
4 / 35

T Blake Miller, Clemson: Round 1, 17th overall

(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
T Blake Miller, Clemson: Round 1, 17th overall (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
5 / 35

T Blake Miller, Clemson: Round 1, 17th overall

(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
EDGE Derrick Moore, Michigan: Round 2, 44th overall (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
6 / 35

EDGE Derrick Moore, Michigan: Round 2, 44th overall

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
EDGE Derrick Moore, Michigan: Round 2, 44th overall (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
7 / 35

EDGE Derrick Moore, Michigan: Round 2, 44th overall

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
EDGE Derrick Moore, Michigan: Round 2, 44th overall (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
8 / 35

EDGE Derrick Moore, Michigan: Round 2, 44th overall

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
EDGE Derrick Moore, Michigan: Round 2, 44th overall (AP Photo/David Dermer)
9 / 35

EDGE Derrick Moore, Michigan: Round 2, 44th overall

(AP Photo/David Dermer)

David Dermer/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
EDGE Derrick Moore, Michigan: Round 2, 44th overall (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
10 / 35

EDGE Derrick Moore, Michigan: Round 2, 44th overall

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Jimmy Rolder, Michigan: Round 4, 118th overall (Gregory Payan/AP Content Services for NFL)
11 / 35

LB Jimmy Rolder, Michigan: Round 4, 118th overall

(Gregory Payan/AP Content Services for NFL)

Gregory Payan/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Jimmy Rolder, Michigan: Round 4, 118th overall (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
12 / 35

LB Jimmy Rolder, Michigan: Round 4, 118th overall

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Jimmy Rolder, Michigan: Round 4, 118th overall (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
13 / 35

LB Jimmy Rolder, Michigan: Round 4, 118th overall

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Jimmy Rolder, Michigan: Round 4, 118th overall (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
14 / 35

LB Jimmy Rolder, Michigan: Round 4, 118th overall

(AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Ryan Sun/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LB Jimmy Rolder, Michigan: Round 4, 118th overall (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
15 / 35

LB Jimmy Rolder, Michigan: Round 4, 118th overall

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Keith Abney II, Arizona State: Round 5, 157th overall (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
16 / 35

CB Keith Abney II, Arizona State: Round 5, 157th overall

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Keith Abney II, Arizona State: Round 5, 157th overall (AP Photo/Josh McSwain)
17 / 35

CB Keith Abney II, Arizona State: Round 5, 157th overall

(AP Photo/Josh McSwain)

Josh McSwain/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Keith Abney II, Arizona State: Round 5, 157th overall (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
18 / 35

CB Keith Abney II, Arizona State: Round 5, 157th overall

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB Keith Abney II, Arizona State: Round 5, 157th overall (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
19 / 35

CB Keith Abney II, Arizona State: Round 5, 157th overall

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB Keith Abney II, Arizona State: Round 5, 157th overall (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
20 / 35

CB Keith Abney II, Arizona State: Round 5, 157th overall

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Kendrick Law, Kentucky: Round 5, 168th overall (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
21 / 35

WR Kendrick Law, Kentucky: Round 5, 168th overall

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
WR Kendrick Law, Kentucky: Round 5, 168th overall (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
22 / 35

WR Kendrick Law, Kentucky: Round 5, 168th overall

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
WR Kendrick Law, Kentucky: Round 5, 168th overall (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
23 / 35

WR Kendrick Law, Kentucky: Round 5, 168th overall

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Kendrick Law, Kentucky: Round 5, 168th overall (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
24 / 35

WR Kendrick Law, Kentucky: Round 5, 168th overall

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
WR Kendrick Law, Kentucky: Round 5, 168th overall (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
25 / 35

WR Kendrick Law, Kentucky: Round 5, 168th overall

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
DL Skyler Gill-Howard, Texas Tech: Round 6, 205th overall (College Pressbox)
26 / 35

DL Skyler Gill-Howard, Texas Tech: Round 6, 205th overall

(College Pressbox)

DL Skyler Gill-Howard, Texas Tech: Round 6, 205th overall (College Pressbox)
27 / 35

DL Skyler Gill-Howard, Texas Tech: Round 6, 205th overall

(College Pressbox)

DL Skyler Gill-Howard, Texas Tech: Round 6, 205th overall (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
28 / 35

DL Skyler Gill-Howard, Texas Tech: Round 6, 205th overall

(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DL Skyler Gill-Howard, Texas Tech: Round 6, 205th overall (College Pressbox)
29 / 35

DL Skyler Gill-Howard, Texas Tech: Round 6, 205th overall

(College Pressbox)

DL Skyler Gill-Howard, Texas Tech: Round 6, 205th overall (College Pressbox)
30 / 35

DL Skyler Gill-Howard, Texas Tech: Round 6, 205th overall

(College Pressbox)

DL Tyre West, Tennessee: Round 7, 222nd overall (AP Photo/John Amis)
31 / 35

DL Tyre West, Tennessee: Round 7, 222nd overall

(AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL Tyre West, Tennessee: Round 7, 222nd overall (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
32 / 35

DL Tyre West, Tennessee: Round 7, 222nd overall

(AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DL Tyre West, Tennessee: Round 7, 222nd overall (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
33 / 35

DL Tyre West, Tennessee: Round 7, 222nd overall

(AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DL Tyre West, Tennessee: Round 7, 222nd overall (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
34 / 35

DL Tyre West, Tennessee: Round 7, 222nd overall

(AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
DL Tyre West, Tennessee: Round 7, 222nd overall (AP Photo/James Pugh)
35 / 35

DL Tyre West, Tennessee: Round 7, 222nd overall

(AP Photo/James Pugh)

James Pugh/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Tim Twentyman: C Cade Mays

I'm looking forward to the difference Cade Mays could make in the center of Detroit's offensive line. The Lions needed to get younger and more athletic at that spot and did so by signing the veteran Mays to a three-year free-agent deal.

Giving quarterback Jared Goff the room to step up and being stouter in the interior alongside Tate Ratledge and Christian Mahogany could go a long way in making Detroit's offensive line one of the league's elite units once again.

Related Links

Abigail DeYoung: CB Keith Abney II

GM Brad Holmes had a third-round grade on cornerback Keith Abney II heading into Day 3 of the NFL Draft, so I'm intrigued to see his impact this season after the Lions selected him in the fifth round.

In his last two seasons at Arizona State, he showed his versatility and production capability playing nickel and safety, recording 96 tackles, 21 passes defended and five interceptions. Abney should add a great level of competition to the secondary and could compete for a role at nickel cornerback.

Offseason workout photos: April 30, 2026

View photos from offseason workouts on Thursday, April 30, 2026.

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 30, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 25

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 30, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein (61) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 30, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 25

Detroit Lions edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein (61) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 30, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo (94) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 30, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 25

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo (94) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 30, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 30, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 25

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 30, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Payton Turner during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 30, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 25

Detroit Lions edge rusher Payton Turner during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 30, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Damone Clark during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 30, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 25

Detroit Lions linebacker Damone Clark during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 30, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Isiah Pacheco during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 30, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 25

Detroit Lions running back Isiah Pacheco during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 30, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jackson Meeks (83) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 30, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 25

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jackson Meeks (83) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 30, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 30, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 25

Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 30, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Tyler Conklin during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 30, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 25

Detroit Lions tight end Tyler Conklin during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 30, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 30, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 25

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 30, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 30, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 25

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 30, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 30, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 25

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 30, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Dan Jackson (28) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 30, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 25

Detroit Lions safety Dan Jackson (28) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 30, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 30, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 25

Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 30, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Greg Dortch during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 30, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 25

Detroit Lions wide receiver Greg Dortch during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 30, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 30, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 25

Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 30, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 30, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 25

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 30, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Avonte Maddox (29) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 30, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 25

Detroit Lions defensive back Avonte Maddox (29) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 30, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 30, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 25

Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 30, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 30, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
21 / 25

Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 30, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 30, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
22 / 25

Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 30, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (9) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 30, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
23 / 25

Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (9) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 30, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 30, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
24 / 25

Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 30, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Thomas Harper (12) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 30, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
25 / 25

Detroit Lions safety Thomas Harper (12) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on April 30, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Editor's Pick: OL Blake Miller

I'm interested to see if first-round pick Blake Miller can earn a starting role on the Lions' new-look offensive line in 2026. He showed improvement every year in college, and if that continues in the pros, the Lions could have their right tackle of the future to pair with Penei Sewell.

Miller has an opportunity to make an immediate impact as a rookie, which will be exciting to watch develop.

Related Content

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: NFC North draft review | 'The Insiders'

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Tape Study: Lions rookie Gill-Howard has quick first step, reliable swim move to impact pocket

news

TWENTYMAN: Abney could compete for Lions' nickel cornerback role

Fifth-round pick cornerback Keith Abney II could compete for a nickel cornerback role in the Detroit Lions' secondary.

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions GM had this fifth-rounder on his radar early

Advertising