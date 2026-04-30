NFC NORTH: Where all four teams stand following 2026 NFL Draft

CHICAGO

Draft picks: Rd 1 – S Dillon Thieneman (Oregon), Rd 2 – C Logan Jones (Iowa), Rd 3 – TE Sam Roush (Stanford), Rd 3 – WR Zavion Thomas (LSU), Rd 4 – CB Malik Muhammad (Texas), Rd 5 – LB Keyshaun Elliott (Arizona State), Rd 6 – DT Jordan van den Berg (Georgia Tech)

Most impactful pick: The Bears view Thieneman as a rare safety opposing offenses must account for because of his speed, skill set and position versatility. He's expected to step right in and fill the open vacancy at one of the two safety spots next to veteran Coby Bryant.

Sleeper pick: The Bears have several unproven linebackers after T.J. Edwards and Devin Bush, so there's an opportunity for Elliott to compete for playing time on defense and be a four-core special teamer early on.

Twentyman: Thieneman is an instant impact player, but a lot of the rest of this class improves depth with a look to the future. Jones will learn behind veteran Garrett Bradbury and cross-train at guard. Roush fills the No. 3 tight end role behind Colston Loveland and Cole Kmet. The Bears are focused on continuing to build their culture under second-year head coach Ben Johnson and I believe they accomplished that.