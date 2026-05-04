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TWENTYMAN: Abney could compete for Lions' nickel cornerback role

May 04, 2026 at 07:00 AM
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Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Keith Abney II was slated to be Arizona State's starting nickel cornerback entering his sophomore year in 2024, but when the Sun Devils lost a starting outside cornerback to the transfer portal, Abney moved outside. He went on to start every game that season on the outside, and every game of his junior season there, before declaring for this year's NFL Draft and being selected by Detroit in the fifth round last weekend.

Abney excelled on the outside the last two seasons starting 26 games and recording 96 tackles with 21 passes defended and five interceptions. He had an 86.3 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus last year, which was Top 20 in the FBS, and allowed just a 46.1 passer rating when opposing quarterbacks targeted him.

But in Detroit, Lions general manager Brad Holmes sees Abney being able to shift inside and potentially compete to fill Detroit's open nickel corner role heading into the 2026 season.

"We evaluated Abney multiple times throughout this process dating back to last fall, and every single time, I always enjoyed – I think he might tilt a little bit more to nickel at this level, but I think he could play outside for sure," Holmes said.

"He's another instinctive guy that he could find the football, he could trigger, he can tackle, he's pretty sticky."

Holmes said selecting Abney in the fifth round (157th overall) was a "no-brainer" for him because the Lions had a third-round grade on him coming into Day 3.

The Lions return outside cornerbacks D.J. Reed and Terrion Arnold and re-signed steady veteran Rock Ya-Sin. Detroit's also hoping former second-round pick Ennis Rakestraw Jr., who missed all last year with a shoulder injury, can stay healthy and compete for a role.

At nickel, Detroit lost starter Amik Robertson in free agency. The team re-signed veteran Avonte Maddox, who can play both corner spots and safety, and signed veteran Roger McCreary and Christian Izien in free agency, both of whom have experience playing nickel. Abney will try to find his best fit when the rookies join the veterans for the start of OTA practices later this month. His skill set certainly looks to fit what Detroit likes to employ in the slot from a toughness, aggressiveness and high football IQ standpoint.

Keith Abney II photos

View photos of cornerback Keith Abney II.

Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II (1) breaks up a pass intended for Iowa State wide receiver Carson Brown (32) during the first half of the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game, in Arlington, Texas, Saturday Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Josh McSwain)
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Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II (1) breaks up a pass intended for Iowa State wide receiver Carson Brown (32) during the first half of the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game, in Arlington, Texas, Saturday Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Josh McSwain)

Josh McSwain/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II (1) breaks up a pass intended for Iowa State tight end Benjamin Brahmer during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
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Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II (1) breaks up a pass intended for Iowa State tight end Benjamin Brahmer during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II runs an agility drill during the school's NFL football Pro Day, Friday, March 27, 2026, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
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Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II runs an agility drill during the school's NFL football Pro Day, Friday, March 27, 2026, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas State wide receiver Kole Wilson (2) is pulled down by Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in San Marcos, Texas, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
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Texas State wide receiver Kole Wilson (2) is pulled down by Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in San Marcos, Texas, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II runs on the field prior to an NCAA football game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
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Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II runs on the field prior to an NCAA football game against Northern Arizona Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II runs the 40-yard dash during the school's NFL football Pro Day, Friday, March 27, 2026, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
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Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II runs the 40-yard dash during the school's NFL football Pro Day, Friday, March 27, 2026, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II (1) intercepts a Iowa State pass in the second half of the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game, in Arlington, Texas, Saturday Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
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Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II (1) intercepts a Iowa State pass in the second half of the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game, in Arlington, Texas, Saturday Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

LM Otero/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II (1) celebrates a defensive stop against West Virginia with Arizona State defensive back Joseph McGinnis II during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
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Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II (1) celebrates a defensive stop against West Virginia with Arizona State defensive back Joseph McGinnis II during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kansas State wide receiver Dante Cephas (14) is tackled by Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
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Kansas State wide receiver Dante Cephas (14) is tackled by Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II (1) in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
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Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II (1) in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II knocks the ball away from Texas State wide receiver Chris Dawn Jr. (1) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
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Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II knocks the ball away from Texas State wide receiver Chris Dawn Jr. (1) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II runs a bench press drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II runs a bench press drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II runs an agility drill during the school's NFL football Pro Day, Friday, March 27, 2026, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
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Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II runs an agility drill during the school's NFL football Pro Day, Friday, March 27, 2026, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II (1) intercepts a pass as Iowa State wide receiver Jayden Higgins (9) gives chase in the second half of the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game, in Arlington, Texas, Saturday Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II (1) intercepts a pass as Iowa State wide receiver Jayden Higgins (9) gives chase in the second half of the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game, in Arlington, Texas, Saturday Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II (1) tackles Texas State wide receiver Beau Sparks (11) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
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Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II (1) tackles Texas State wide receiver Beau Sparks (11) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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"Yeah, you really want to see the instincts and really the toughness," Holmes said of playing nickel in Detroit's defense. "You've got to do a lot of things at that nickel spot. You want speed to be able to match vertically, but you want a guy who has a little more short-area suddenness just to handle the two-way goes and be able to get off the spot.

"There's a lot of run-action coming at you too at that spot. So, he's going to be just fine. But again, didn't think he would last that long, and so just thrilled that we got him."

Abney said Detroit is a perfect fit for his skill set and he doesn't care where the Lions play him as long as he can help contribute to winning football games.

"I just want to win games," he said. "If it takes me to play nickel to win games, that's what we're going to do. Outside, safety, anything, I just want to win. So, whatever coach's plan is to put the team in the best position to win. I'm willing to do anything, willing to play any role."

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