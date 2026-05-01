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TWENTYMAN: Lions hope for immediate impact from Blake Miller 

May 01, 2026 at 07:00 AM
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Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions are hoping first-round pick Blake Miller can have the same immediate impact he had when he arrived at Clemson four years ago.

Miller was a true freshman back in 2022, and only a few days into offseason workouts, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney got a message from then-starting right tackle and upperclassman Walker Parks.

"Walker was two years older, had been a starter for us, and Walker's one of those guys who wants to win," Swinney said in a conference call with Detroit reporters. "And he was like, 'Coach, I'm just telling you, this kid, he's got to play. He's going to be one of our guys.'

"I mean, here's a guy that's our starting right tackle and he's like, 'Look, move me to guard. You can move me wherever. We got to get this guy on the field, you just wait. You just wait.' That was kind of coming from him, and boy, was he right."

Miller started at right tackle with Parks next to him at right guard that fall – and Miller would never come off the field for the next four seasons with the Tigers.

He started 54 games in his career, set a school record for most snaps played from scrimmage and missed just two practices in four years.

Blake Miller photos

View photos of offensive lineman Blake Miller.

Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) plays during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Furman on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) plays during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Furman on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) looks on before an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Furman on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) looks on before an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Furman on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) plays against Syracuse in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) plays against Syracuse in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (35) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (35) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) plays against Appalachian State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) plays against Appalachian State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) in action during an NCAA football game against Florida State on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. Clemson defeated Florida State 29-13. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
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Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) in action during an NCAA football game against Florida State on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. Clemson defeated Florida State 29-13. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (35) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (35) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) plays against Virginia during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) plays against Virginia during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) plays during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and LSU Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) plays during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and LSU Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller works out during NFL Pro Day, Thursday, March 12, 2026, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
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Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller works out during NFL Pro Day, Thursday, March 12, 2026, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Mike Stewart/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) looks on during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Troy, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) looks on during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Troy, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (35) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (35) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) plays during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Troy, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) plays during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Troy, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) blocks Syracuse defensive lineman Kevin Jobity Jr. (94) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) blocks Syracuse defensive lineman Kevin Jobity Jr. (94) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (35) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (35) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) plays against Louisville during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) plays against Louisville during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (35) lifts weights at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, March 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
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Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (35) lifts weights at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, March 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) plays against LSU defensive end Jack Pyburn (44) during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and LSU Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) plays against LSU defensive end Jack Pyburn (44) during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and LSU Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) blocks Duke defensive end Wesley Williams (97) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)
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Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (78) blocks Duke defensive end Wesley Williams (97) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)

Scott Kinser/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (35) speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (35) speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
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Lions general manager Brad Holmes said after selecting Miller with the 17th overall pick in the first round of last weekend's NFL Draft that he's had his eye on Miller for a number of years and liked the fact Miller grew as a player and a leader every year while at Clemson.

"Obviously, look he's big, he's tough, he's smart. He's a finisher. He has unbelievable football character, work ethic. I mean, everything from a culture standpoint. He fits," Holmes said of Miller. "That's the easy part. He's athletic. He's a good athlete, and it's hard to find guys that can move like that that are finishers, which that's what he is.

"And what's been interesting on him is he probably has no idea, but we've probably been watching Blake for about three years now, and he literally has gotten better every single year. And so that's what makes you really excited about a player like that, that actually has a high floor, but he's gotten better every year."

Holmes sees no reason that growth can't continue once he gets to the Meijer Performance Center permanently and begins the Lions' strength program and starts working with run game coordinator and offensive line coach Hank Fraley, who is widely considered one of the best offensive line coaches in the league.

Miller is expected to compete with veteran Larry Borom for the starting right tackle role, with All-Pro Penei Sewell sliding over to left tackle to fill the spot vacated by the release of Taylor Decker this offseason.

In Miller, 22, the Lions believe they have a young player who can be a plug-and-play guy right away, much like he was at Clemson, and be part of the solution to getting this Lions offensive line back to being a Top 10 unit in this league again.

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