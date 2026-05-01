TWENTYMAN: Lions hope for immediate impact from Blake Miller 

The Detroit Lions are hoping first-round pick Blake Miller can have the same immediate impact he had when he arrived at Clemson four years ago.

Miller was a true freshman back in 2022, and only a few days into offseason workouts, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney got a message from then-starting right tackle and upperclassman Walker Parks.

"Walker was two years older, had been a starter for us, and Walker's one of those guys who wants to win," Swinney said in a conference call with Detroit reporters. "And he was like, 'Coach, I'm just telling you, this kid, he's got to play. He's going to be one of our guys.'

"I mean, here's a guy that's our starting right tackle and he's like, 'Look, move me to guard. You can move me wherever. We got to get this guy on the field, you just wait. You just wait.' That was kind of coming from him, and boy, was he right."

Miller started at right tackle with Parks next to him at right guard that fall – and Miller would never come off the field for the next four seasons with the Tigers.