Badgley says it's an exciting time for Lions: 'We're here to win this thing'

What struck Badgley immediately was the work ethic and positive attitude of his new coaches and teammates – and how it has carried over to the offseason.

The Lions had a 1-6 won-loss record before turning it around to finish 9-8 with a near miss on making the playoffs as a wild card.

"When you took the time and looked at the record, it definitely was a tough thing to look at," Badgley said. "When you're in the locker room after some of those games and you know how close we were and how much everybody was putting into it, you knew it was right there.