Why one draft analyst thinks Jalen Carter could be a good fit for Lions

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his third mock draft this week after the first wave of free agency, and those free agent moves have changed his mock draft quite a bit.

Kiper has four quarterbacks being drafted in the top five picks, which Lions fans hoping to add a stud defender to the mix at No. 6 will love to hear. He has C.J. Stroud No. 1 to Carolina, Bryce Young No. 2 to Houston, Will Levis No. 3 to Indianapolis in a trade with Arizona, and Anthony Richardson going No. 5 to Seattle. With Alabama pass rusher Will Anderson Jr. off the board to Arizona at No. 4, Kiper has the Lions selecting Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter at No. 6.

"Detroit added veteran corners Cameron Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley, and versatile defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson in free agency, which likely signals it's going to pass on the top corners with this pick," Kiper wrote. "But did you watch this defense last season? It ranked bottom of the league in most statistical categories, including yards per play allowed (6.2). The Lions have to keep trying to fix it.