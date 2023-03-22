Meet the Prospect: Tyree Wilson

How he stacks up: There are some draft analysts who believe Wilson could be drafted ahead of Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. as the first edge player off the board because of his length and high ceiling, but most consider him the second best pass rusher and third best defensive lineman overall behind Anderson and Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

Wilson is the No. 8 over prospect in Brugler's list of the Top 100 players available in this draft class. He comes in at No. 4 on NFL draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's list of the Top 50 players in the class. He trails only quarterback Bryce Young, Anderson and Texas running back Bijan Robinson on that list.

Wilson is No. 7 on ESPN's consensus list of the Top 10 overall rankings for players in this class. He has a 6.77 rating by NFL.com, which falls in the Year 1 starter category.