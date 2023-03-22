Meet the Prospect: Tyree Wilson

Name: Tyree Wilson
Position: Edge rusher
School: Texas Tech
Ht/Wt: 6-6, 271
40-yard dash: Did not run
Bench: 23 reps
Vertical: Did not jump
Broad: Did not jump
3-cone: Did not run
20-yard shuttle: Did not run
View photos of NFL prospect Tyree Wilson.
How he fits: Wilson has the size, length, athleticism and versatility teams love on the edge of their defensive line. A two-year starter who got better each of the last two seasons, Wilson came out strong as a senior, leading Tech's defense with 14 tackles for loss and 7.0 sacks to go along with his 61 tackles in 10 starts before a foot injury ended his season. The foot injury is why he didn't run at the combine. He said he plans to run at Tech's pro day March 29.
Wilson has drawn early comparisons to former Lions pass rusher Ezekiel Ansah due to his size, length and high ceiling.
The Lions have some good depth on the edge of their defense with Defensive Rookie of the Year runner-up Aidan Hutchinson leading the way along with John Cominsky, Charles Harris, Romeo Okwara, James Houston, Josh Paschal, Julian Okwara and others. Adding a player like Wilson would give defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn a lot of versatility with his matchups upfront and give the Lions another long, athletic rusher with rare movement skills to throw at opposing quarterbacks.
Key observations: Wilson tallied 50 pressures and seven sacks this past season, resulting in a 79.4 pass-rushing grade from Pro Football Focus. His 22.6 percent pass-rush win rate was second best in the Big 12 conference last season.
What they had to say about him: "While his game lacks refinement, Tyree Wilson has length, speed and power for days – outstanding foundational traits for a scheme-versatile defensive lineman. With his linear explosion and forceful hands, Wilson can swipe, rip or simply go through blockers as a bull rusher." – Dane Brugler, The Athletic
Go behind the scenes with the Detroit Lions during 2023 free agency.
How he stacks up: There are some draft analysts who believe Wilson could be drafted ahead of Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. as the first edge player off the board because of his length and high ceiling, but most consider him the second best pass rusher and third best defensive lineman overall behind Anderson and Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter.
Wilson is the No. 8 over prospect in Brugler's list of the Top 100 players available in this draft class. He comes in at No. 4 on NFL draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's list of the Top 50 players in the class. He trails only quarterback Bryce Young, Anderson and Texas running back Bijan Robinson on that list.
Wilson is No. 7 on ESPN's consensus list of the Top 10 overall rankings for players in this class. He has a 6.77 rating by NFL.com, which falls in the Year 1 starter category.
What he had to say: "I feel like I'm a different pass rusher ... I'm not just committed to power. I feel like I can do power and speed and be effective inside and outside. Really just being that dominant dude on the field," Wilson said at the Combine.