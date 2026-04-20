NFC NORTH: 2026 NFL Draft preview

DETROIT

Most impactful 2025 pick: Tate Ratledge , Detroit's second-round pick last year, started all 17 games at right guard as a rookie and showed terrific growth and development throughout the season. Ratledge's 73.5 Pro Football Focus run-blocking grade ranked 12th among all NFL guards and second among rookie guards. Over his last 12 games, Ratledge didn't allow a sack and gave up only four quarterback hits.

Twentyman's take: Detroit is looking to get back to having one of the league's best offensive lines. A key step toward that was the addition of center Cade Mays in free agency. Veteran tackle Larry Borom also signed in free agency and has starting experience, but coming out of this draft with competition for the starting role opposite Penei Sewell will only make everyone better. Finding an edge rusher who can have a rotational role opposite Aidan Hutchinson and more talent at cornerback could make this a nice draft for GM Brad Holmes if best player available matches up with some of the their needs.