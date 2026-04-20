NFC NORTH: 2026 NFL Draft preview

NFL Draft week is here, which means teams are putting the final touches on their draft boards and preparations ahead of the three-day event in Pittsburgh, beginning with Thursday's first round. This is Brad Holmes' sixth draft as Detroit's general manager. He'll be looking to continue to add impact players to the Lions roster this offseason.
The Vikings, Packers and Bears will have their own strategies for finding players they believe can come in and help them right away. Here's a look at where all four teams in the NFC North stand heading into the draft:
|Team
|Total offense
|Total defense
|Rushing offense
|Passing offense
|Rushing defense
|Passing defense
|Chicago (11-6)
|369.5 (6)
|361.8 (29)
|144.5 (3)
|225.1 (10)
|134.5 (27)
|227.2 (22)
|Green Bay (9-7-1)
|332.6 (15)
|311.8 (12)
|119.8 (15)
|212.8 (17)
|117.7 (18)
|194.1 (11)
|Minnesota (9-8)
|275.0 (28)
|282.6 (3)
|108.3 (23)
|166.7 (29)
|124.1 (21)
|158.5 (2)
|Detroit (9-8)
|373.2 (5)
|331.9 (18)
|120.1 (14)
|253.1 (3)
|114.5 (14)
|217.4 (20)
Data is based on the 2025 regular season followed by the rank.
CHICAGO
2025 finish: 11-6 (division champs)
2026 draft picks: Round 1 (25), Round 2 (57), Round 2 (60), Round 3 (89), Round 4 (129), Round 7 (239), Round 7 (241)
Most impactful 2025 pick: Chicago used the No. 10 overall pick on tight end Colston Loveland and he had an instant impact in head coach Ben Johnson's offense, catching 58 of 82 targets for 713 yards and six touchdowns. Loveland had 12 receptions for 193 yards in two playoff games for the Bears.
Top 3 draft needs: Edge rusher, safety, center
Twentyman's take: The Bears haven't used a first-round pick on defense since 2018. They still need to find an edge rusher opposite Montez Sweat and could stand to add to the safety position after losing Kevin Byard III and Jaquan Brisker in free agency. Adding upfront along the offensive line at either center or tackle (or both) makes a lot of sense too.
GREEN BAY
2025 finish: 9-7-1
2026 draft picks: Round 2 (52), Round 3 (84), Round 4 (120), Round 5 (153), Round 5 (160), Round 6 (201), Round 7 (236), Round 7 (255)
Most impactful 2025 pick: First-round wide receiver Matthew Golden probably had the most impact of the rookie class, playing 53 percent of the offensive snaps and catching 29 passes for 361 yards while returning six punts for another 28 yards.
Top 3 draft needs: Edge rusher, cornerback, offensive line
Twentyman's take: After trading Rashan Gary and losing Kingsley Enagbare in free agency, and Micah Parsons suffering a late-season ACL tear, the Packers might need multiple pass rushers coming out of this draft. Green Bay could also stand to add some talent at cornerback and depth along their offensive line. It will be interesting to see if the Packers try to move up to target a defender they like as they currently don't have a first-round pick and don't make their first selection until pick 52.
View photos of Detroit Lions players at the NFL Draft over the years.
MINNESOTA
2025 finish: 9-8
2026 draft picks: Round 1 (18), Round 2 (49), Round 3 (82), Round 3 (97), Round 5 (163), Round 6 (196), Round 7 (234), Round 7 (235), Round 7 (244)
Most impactful 2025 pick: First-round pick Donovan Jackson had an instant impact starting 14 games at left guard in his first season in Minnesota allowing just two sacks and five quarterback hits across 468 pass-blocking reps.
Top 3 draft needs: Center, safety, wide receiver
Twentyman's take: Veteran Ryan Kelly's retirement left Minnesota without a long-term plan at center. The Vikings also must replace long-time safety Harrison Smith and are on the lookout for a third option at wide receiver behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison after Jalen Nailor departed for Las Vegas in free agency.
View photos of the top wide receiver prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft.
DETROIT
2025 finish: 9-8
2026 draft picks: Round 1 (17), Round 2 (50), Round 4 (118), Round 4 (128), Round 5 (157), Round 5 (181), Round 6 (205), Round 6 (213), Round 7 (222)
Most impactful 2025 pick: Tate Ratledge, Detroit's second-round pick last year, started all 17 games at right guard as a rookie and showed terrific growth and development throughout the season. Ratledge's 73.5 Pro Football Focus run-blocking grade ranked 12th among all NFL guards and second among rookie guards. Over his last 12 games, Ratledge didn't allow a sack and gave up only four quarterback hits.
Top 3 draft needs: Tackle, edge rusher, cornerback
Twentyman's take: Detroit is looking to get back to having one of the league's best offensive lines. A key step toward that was the addition of center Cade Mays in free agency. Veteran tackle Larry Borom also signed in free agency and has starting experience, but coming out of this draft with competition for the starting role opposite Penei Sewell will only make everyone better. Finding an edge rusher who can have a rotational role opposite Aidan Hutchinson and more talent at cornerback could make this a nice draft for GM Brad Holmes if best player available matches up with some of the their needs.