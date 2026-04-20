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NFC NORTH: 2026 NFL Draft preview

Apr 20, 2026 at 07:00 AM
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Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

NFL Draft week is here, which means teams are putting the final touches on their draft boards and preparations ahead of the three-day event in Pittsburgh, beginning with Thursday's first round. This is Brad Holmes' sixth draft as Detroit's general manager. He'll be looking to continue to add impact players to the Lions roster this offseason.

The Vikings, Packers and Bears will have their own strategies for finding players they believe can come in and help them right away. Here's a look at where all four teams in the NFC North stand heading into the draft:

TeamTotal offenseTotal defenseRushing offensePassing offenseRushing defensePassing defense
Chicago (11-6)369.5 (6)361.8 (29)144.5 (3)225.1 (10)134.5 (27)227.2 (22)
Green Bay (9-7-1)332.6 (15)311.8 (12)119.8 (15)212.8 (17)117.7 (18)194.1 (11)
Minnesota (9-8)275.0 (28)282.6 (3)108.3 (23)166.7 (29)124.1 (21)158.5 (2)
Detroit (9-8)373.2 (5)331.9 (18)120.1 (14)253.1 (3)114.5 (14)217.4 (20)

Data is based on the 2025 regular season followed by the rank.

CHICAGO

2025 finish: 11-6 (division champs)

2026 draft picks: Round 1 (25), Round 2 (57), Round 2 (60), Round 3 (89), Round 4 (129), Round 7 (239), Round 7 (241)

Most impactful 2025 pick: Chicago used the No. 10 overall pick on tight end Colston Loveland and he had an instant impact in head coach Ben Johnson's offense, catching 58 of 82 targets for 713 yards and six touchdowns. Loveland had 12 receptions for 193 yards in two playoff games for the Bears.

Top 3 draft needs: Edge rusher, safety, center

Twentyman's take: The Bears haven't used a first-round pick on defense since 2018. They still need to find an edge rusher opposite Montez Sweat and could stand to add to the safety position after losing Kevin Byard III and Jaquan Brisker in free agency. Adding upfront along the offensive line at either center or tackle (or both) makes a lot of sense too.

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GREEN BAY

2025 finish: 9-7-1

2026 draft picks: Round 2 (52), Round 3 (84), Round 4 (120), Round 5 (153), Round 5 (160), Round 6 (201), Round 7 (236), Round 7 (255)

Most impactful 2025 pick: First-round wide receiver Matthew Golden probably had the most impact of the rookie class, playing 53 percent of the offensive snaps and catching 29 passes for 361 yards while returning six punts for another 28 yards.

Top 3 draft needs: Edge rusher, cornerback, offensive line

Twentyman's take: After trading Rashan Gary and losing Kingsley Enagbare in free agency, and Micah Parsons suffering a late-season ACL tear, the Packers might need multiple pass rushers coming out of this draft. Green Bay could also stand to add some talent at cornerback and depth along their offensive line. It will be interesting to see if the Packers try to move up to target a defender they like as they currently don't have a first-round pick and don't make their first selection until pick 52.

Lions Lookback: NFL Draft photos

View photos of Detroit Lions players at the NFL Draft over the years.

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams holds a jersey after being chosen by the Detroit Lions with the 12th pick of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
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Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams holds a jersey after being chosen by the Detroit Lions with the 12th pick of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

John Locher/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold on the phone while being chosen by the Detroit Lions with the 24th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft at the 2024 NFL football draft Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Detroit. (Doug Benc/AP Images for the NFL)
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Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold on the phone while being chosen by the Detroit Lions with the 24th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft at the 2024 NFL football draft Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Detroit. (Doug Benc/AP Images for the NFL)

Doug Benc/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson celebrates on stage during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Mikey Owens/NFL)
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Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson celebrates on stage during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Mikey Owens/NFL)

Mikey Owens/2022 National Football League
California's Jared Goff poses for photos with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Los Angeles Rams as the first pick in the first round of the 2016 NFL football draft, Thursday, April 28, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
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California's Jared Goff poses for photos with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Los Angeles Rams as the first pick in the first round of the 2016 NFL football draft, Thursday, April 28, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive back Brian Branch, right, reacts after being chosen by the Detroit Lions during the second round of the NFL football draft, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
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Alabama defensive back Brian Branch, right, reacts after being chosen by the Detroit Lions during the second round of the NFL football draft, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Jeff Roberson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs meets Detroit Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs meets Detroit Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams, the Detroit Lions first round pick, 28th overall, in the NFL football draft, poses during a news conference in Allen Park, Mich., Friday, April 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
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Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams, the Detroit Lions first round pick, 28th overall, in the NFL football draft, poses during a news conference in Allen Park, Mich., Friday, April 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penei Sewell arrives to Allen Park during the 2021 NFL DRAFT - Day 3 (AP Photo)
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Penei Sewell arrives to Allen Park during the 2021 NFL DRAFT - Day 3 (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs speaks to the media at a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs speaks to the media at a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell speaks to the media at a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell speaks to the media at a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on April 28, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Alabama defensive back Brian Branch celebrates after being selected during the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday, April 28, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
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Alabama defensive back Brian Branch celebrates after being selected during the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday, April 28, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/Ben Liebenberg
From left to right, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, No. 12 draft pick Jahmyr Gibbs, No. 18 pick Jack Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes pose during during an NFL football news conference, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Allen Park, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
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From left to right, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, No. 12 draft pick Jahmyr Gibbs, No. 18 pick Jack Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes pose during during an NFL football news conference, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Allen Park, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Carlos Osorio/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and family during a visit to the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams during the 2022 NFL Draft press conference at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams during the 2022 NFL Draft press conference at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Penei Sewell arrives to Allen Park during the 2021 NFL DRAFT - Day 3 (AP Photo)
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Penei Sewell arrives to Allen Park during the 2021 NFL DRAFT - Day 3 (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
From left, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell hold up the jersey for the Detroit Lions 2nd pick in the NFL football draft on Thursday, April, 28 2022 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
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From left, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell hold up the jersey for the Detroit Lions 2nd pick in the NFL football draft on Thursday, April, 28 2022 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Gregory Payan/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold reacts after being selected by the Detroit Lions during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
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Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold reacts after being selected by the Detroit Lions during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2024 National Football League
Penei Sewell arrives to Allen Park during the 2021 NFL DRAFT - Day 3 (AP Photo)
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Penei Sewell arrives to Allen Park during the 2021 NFL DRAFT - Day 3 (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams stands with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Detroit Lions with the 12th pick of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher )
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Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams stands with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Detroit Lions with the 12th pick of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher )

John Locher/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Penei Sewell arrives to Allen Park during the 2021 NFL DRAFT - Day 3 (AP Photo)
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Penei Sewell arrives to Allen Park during the 2021 NFL DRAFT - Day 3 (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold poses being chosen by the Detroit Lions with the 24th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
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Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold poses being chosen by the Detroit Lions with the 24th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Jeff Roberson/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson stands next to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Detroit Lions as the second pick in the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong )
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Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson stands next to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Detroit Lions as the second pick in the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong )

Jae C. Hong/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes, Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams, and Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during a visit to the Meijer Performance Center on April 25, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes, Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams, and Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during a visit to the Meijer Performance Center on April 25, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams during his visit to the Meijer Performance Center on April 25, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams during his visit to the Meijer Performance Center on April 25, 2025 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
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MINNESOTA

2025 finish: 9-8

2026 draft picks: Round 1 (18), Round 2 (49), Round 3 (82), Round 3 (97), Round 5 (163), Round 6 (196), Round 7 (234), Round 7 (235), Round 7 (244)

Most impactful 2025 pick: First-round pick Donovan Jackson had an instant impact starting 14 games at left guard in his first season in Minnesota allowing just two sacks and five quarterback hits across 468 pass-blocking reps.

Top 3 draft needs: Center, safety, wide receiver

Twentyman's take: Veteran Ryan Kelly's retirement left Minnesota without a long-term plan at center. The Vikings also must replace long-time safety Harrison Smith and are on the lookout for a third option at wide receiver behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison after Jalen Nailor departed for Las Vegas in free agency.

2026 NFL Draft preview: Wide receiver

View photos of the top wide receiver prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Louisville wide receiver Chris Bell (0) catches a pass in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
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Louisville wide receiver Chris Bell (0) catches a pass in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Tony Gutierrez/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Louisville's Chris Bell during an NCAA football game on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
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Louisville's Chris Bell during an NCAA football game on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Doug Murray/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard (5) runs after a catch against LSU during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard (5) runs after a catch against LSU during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Wide receiver Germie Bernard catches a pass in passing drills during Alabama's NFL football pro day, Wednesday, March 25, 2026, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Wide receiver Germie Bernard catches a pass in passing drills during Alabama's NFL football pro day, Wednesday, March 25, 2026, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) runs with the ball during the LA Bowl NCAA college football game against Boise State Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
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Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) runs with the ball during the LA Bowl NCAA college football game against Boise State Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston (08) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston (08) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) runs with the football during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)
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Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) runs with the football during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Colin Hubbard/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch works out during the school's NFL football pro day, Wednesday, March 18, 2026, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
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Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch works out during the school's NFL football pro day, Wednesday, March 18, 2026, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Mike Stewart/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) runs after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
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Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) runs after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II makes a catch during the school's NFL football pro day Tuesday, March 31, 2026, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
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Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II makes a catch during the school's NFL football pro day Tuesday, March 31, 2026, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks (4) runs the ball against Alabama during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
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Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks (4) runs the ball against Alabama during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks (12) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks (12) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) runs the ball against Arkansas during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
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Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) runs the ball against Arkansas during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (16) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion (16) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (3) runs the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Lydia Ely)
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Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (3) runs the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Lydia Ely)

Lydia Ely/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (17) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (17) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame wide receiver Malachi Fields (0) hauls in a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
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Notre Dame wide receiver Malachi Fields (0) hauls in a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Gene J. Puskar/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame wide receiver Malachi Fields runs a drill during the school's NFL Pro Day in South Bend, Ind., Tuesday, March 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Notre Dame wide receiver Malachi Fields runs a drill during the school's NFL Pro Day in South Bend, Ind., Tuesday, March 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia State wide receiver Ted Hurst (1) plays against Vanderbilt during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
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Georgia State wide receiver Ted Hurst (1) plays against Vanderbilt during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia State wide receiver Ted Hurst (24) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Georgia State wide receiver Ted Hurst (24) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North Dakota State wide receiver Bryce Lance gestures after making a catch against Montana State during the second half of the FCS Championship NCAA college football game, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Frisco, Texas. North Dakota State won 35-32. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
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North Dakota State wide receiver Bryce Lance gestures after making a catch against Montana State during the second half of the FCS Championship NCAA college football game, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Frisco, Texas. North Dakota State won 35-32. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North Dakota State wide receiver Bryce Lance (26) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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North Dakota State wide receiver Bryce Lance (26) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Southern California wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) runs with the ball during an NCAA college football game against UCLA Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
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Southern California wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) runs with the ball during an NCAA college football game against UCLA Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Southern California wide receiver Makai Lemon (29) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Southern California wide receiver Makai Lemon (29) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TCU wide receiver Eric McAlister (1) catches a pass for a touchdown during an NCAA college football game against SMU, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
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TCU wide receiver Eric McAlister (1) catches a pass for a touchdown during an NCAA college football game against SMU, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Tony Gutierrez/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TCU wide receiver Eric McAlister (1) during an NCAA football game against Colorado on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 35-21. (AP Photo/Mike Buscher)
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TCU wide receiver Eric McAlister (1) during an NCAA football game against Colorado on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 35-21. (AP Photo/Mike Buscher)

Mike Buscher/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida defensive back Devin Moore (28) rushes the passer during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
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Florida defensive back Devin Moore (28) rushes the passer during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2024. The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida defensive back Devin Moore (28) runs after catching a pass during the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 26, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
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Florida defensive back Devin Moore (28) runs after catching a pass during the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 26, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Indiana wide receiver Elijah Sarratt (13) makes a run up field during an NCAA college football game against Purdue, Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
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Indiana wide receiver Elijah Sarratt (13) makes a run up field during an NCAA college football game against Purdue, Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Doug McSchooler/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Indiana wide receiver Elijah Sarratt runs with the ball after a catch during the school's NFL football pro day Wednesday, April 1, 2026, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
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Indiana wide receiver Elijah Sarratt runs with the ball after a catch during the school's NFL football pro day Wednesday, April 1, 2026, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) runs with the ball against the Washington during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
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Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) runs with the ball against the Washington during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

John Froschauer/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate makes a catch during the school's NFL football Pro Day in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, March 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
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Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate makes a catch during the school's NFL football Pro Day in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, March 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Paul Vernon/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi State wide receiver Brenen Thompson (0) is pursued by Arizona State players after a touchdown pass reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
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Mississippi State wide receiver Brenen Thompson (0) is pursued by Arizona State players after a touchdown pass reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi State wide receiver Brenen Thompson (39) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Mississippi State wide receiver Brenen Thompson (39) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) fights off a tackle attempt by a Mississippi State defensive back during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. Mississippi State won 24-20. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
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Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) fights off a tackle attempt by a Mississippi State defensive back during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. Mississippi State won 24-20. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (40) participates in the bench press drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2026, in Indianapolis. (Gregory Payan/AP Content Services for NFL)
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Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (40) participates in the bench press drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 1, 2026, in Indianapolis. (Gregory Payan/AP Content Services for NFL)

Gregory Payan/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) plays during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Furman on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) plays during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Furman on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (45) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (45) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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DETROIT

2025 finish: 9-8

2026 draft picks: Round 1 (17), Round 2 (50), Round 4 (118), Round 4 (128), Round 5 (157), Round 5 (181), Round 6 (205), Round 6 (213), Round 7 (222)

Most impactful 2025 pick: Tate Ratledge, Detroit's second-round pick last year, started all 17 games at right guard as a rookie and showed terrific growth and development throughout the season. Ratledge's 73.5 Pro Football Focus run-blocking grade ranked 12th among all NFL guards and second among rookie guards. Over his last 12 games, Ratledge didn't allow a sack and gave up only four quarterback hits.

Top 3 draft needs: Tackle, edge rusher, cornerback

Twentyman's take: Detroit is looking to get back to having one of the league's best offensive lines. A key step toward that was the addition of center Cade Mays in free agency. Veteran tackle Larry Borom also signed in free agency and has starting experience, but coming out of this draft with competition for the starting role opposite Penei Sewell will only make everyone better. Finding an edge rusher who can have a rotational role opposite Aidan Hutchinson and more talent at cornerback could make this a nice draft for GM Brad Holmes if best player available matches up with some of the their needs.

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