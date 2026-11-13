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Lions vs. Patriots Week 10 preview | The Official Detroit Lions Podcast

Nov 13, 2026 at 07:00 AM
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Sydney Ciano

Editorial Coordinator

In this episode of The Official Detroit Lions Podcast, Lions team reporter Brooke Kirchhofer and lead writer Tim Twentyman break down Detroit's first nine weeks of the season, talk to NFL's Executive Vice President of Club Business Peter O'Reilly about the league's international initiatives and sit down with Lions President and CEO Rich Haddad.

Brooke and Tim first discuss how Detroit has found different ways to win throughout the season, and particularly how the defense has evolved and overcome their challenges since the beginning of the year. They talk about the success of the offense as well with having a variety of personnel groupings they can use and skill players' willingness to block and be selfless. Tim discusses his top stats from the Lions' Week 9 win over the Dolphins and how consistently dominant the NFC North is year after year.

Peter joins the podcast from Munich, where Detroit plays on Sunday vs. New England. Tim first asks Peter how the NFL's initiative to grow internationally has developed, and Peter discusses how the passionate fanbases across the world have motivated the league to continue scheduling games outside of the United States. Brooke asks him why the NFL decided to have the Lions play in Germany. He talks about wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown’s connection to the country, how the franchise has grown their fanbase there as well and how Germany has responded to the NFL. Peter breaks down the business side of scheduling international games and growing new markets.

Rich sits down with Brooke and Tim and talks about his background working for the Detroit Pistons, growing up in Michigan and why he was drawn to the Lions. He expresses his gratitude for the Pistons and his excitement to continue growing the Lions' presence in the city. Rich also talks about what makes Detroit sports special and what makes Lions fans and their passion special. Brooke and Tim ask him about growing the fanbase further as well, circling back to Detroit's Week 10 matchup in Munich and what the footprint in Germany could look like long-term.

Brooke and Tim wrap up the episode talking about the keys of Sunday's matchup between the Detroit Lions and New England Patriots.

Highlights from this episode of The Official Detroit Lions Podcast:

  • 1:40 – Finding ways to win
  • 3:12 – Isaac TeSlaa’s role
  • 4:15 – Jahmyr Gibbs as a dual threat
  • 5:11 – Team win in Arizona
  • 6:42 – Success breeds confidence
  • 7:49 – Significance of beating Green Bay
  • 8:53 – Offense adjusting vs. Minnesota
  • 10:16 – Getting it done in Miami
  • 11:30 – Top stats from Week 9
  • 12:56 – Strengths of the NFC North
  • 15:25 – The international initiative
  • 16:27 – Detroit in Munich
  • 19:00 – St. Brown's German heritage
  • 20:16 – Germany's response to the NFL
  • 21:48 – The business side of international games
  • 26:03 – Ireland's passion for the NFL
  • 28:25 – College Football Playoff expansion
  • 29:27 – Haddad's background
  • 30:46 – Why the Lions
  • 32:40 – Play hard, play gritty
  • 33:38 – Working with Rod Wood
  • 34:39 – The Lions' fanbase
  • 35:43 – Playing in Munich
  • 37:47 – Hosting an international game
  • 39:27 – Working with Dan Campbell
  • 40:16 – Thoughts on Detroit's last four weeks
  • 41:50 – Experiencing Thanksgiving at Ford Field
  • 42:53 – Keys of the game

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