Lions vs. Packers: How to watch, listen and follow

Sitting at 8-2 for the first time since 1962, the Detroit Lions are at home again this week as they take on the Green Bay Packers in the 84th Thanksgiving Day Classic on Thursday, Nov. 23 at 12:30 p.m. ET. With a win, the 2023 Lions would match the 1962 team again, as those Lions notched their ninth win of the year over the Packers on Thanksgiving! Here are all the ways to follow the game:

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage: FOX

  • Play-by-play: Kevin Burkhardt
  • Analyst: Greg Olsen

The Lions-Packers matchup will be nationally televised on FOX.

Gameday-vsGB-POCKET

Live streaming: Fans can watch live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more with NFL+.

Postgame Show: Watch the Detroit Lions Live CURE Auto Insurance Postgame Show following the conclusion of this week's game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and YouTube. Hosted by Dannie Rogers and featuring live analysis from Lions Legend Lomas Brown, the show includes live press conferences with immediate reactions from Coach Campbell and QB Jared Goff, player interviews, scores from around the NFL, the play of the game and more.

LISTEN LIVE

Local radio broadcast: Lions Radio Network

  • Play-by-play: Dan Miller
  • Color commentary: Lomas Brown
  • Sideline reporter: T.J. Lang
GBTuneInPOCKET

PREGAME ACTIVITIES

Pride Plaza: Start your pregame party at Pride Plaza on Brush Street, the Detroit Lions' official tailgate presented by Bud Light. Admission is free and the event includes Bud Light bars, beverage tents, Detroit food trucks, exciting interactive fan games and more. Pride Plaza will open at 10:00 a.m. this week!

Power Hour: Before the game, check out the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Power Hour for the first hour and a half after gates open. Enjoy food and drink specials including $3.49 beers, $2.99 hot dogs and $2.49 sodas. Get an autograph from Lions Legends, meet the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders and more!

Game Day Guide: Find all the info you need to have the best game day experience at Ford Field. Learn about Power Hour, Lions Loyal Member savings, the Top 10 Things To Do on Game Day, traffic, parking and more.

GAMEDAY GIVEAWAY

Early arriving fans will receive a Detroit Lions 90 Seasons Thanksgiving Rally Towel courtesy of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan!

083123-Game-Day-Giveaways-8

THANKSGIVING HALFTIME SHOW - JACK HARLOW

The 84th annual Thanksgiving Day Classic on November 23 against the Green Bay Packers will feature 6X GRAMMY-nominated rap superstar Jack Harlow as part of the Thanksgiving Halftime Show powered by Verizon. Country music duo The War And Treaty will perform the national anthem.

Hailed as the "hitmaker of tomorrow" by Variety, multiple GRAMMY-nominated rapper/actor/entrepreneur/philanthropist Jack Harlow is one of music's brightest stars. The Louisville, KY native boasts six GRAMMY Award nominations, two #1 singles, nearly 30 RIAA platinum certifications, and over 10 billion career streams to date. Harlow released his critically acclaimed, RIAA platinum certified debut album, THATS WHAT THEY ALL SAY, in December 2020, which featured the chart-topping, worldwide hit, "WHATS POPPIN," which earned him his first GRAMMY nomination for "Best Rap Performance," along with a wide array of other award nominations.

The Generation Now/Atlantic Records superstar reached even greater heights in May 2022, with his Gold-certified sophomore album, COME HOME THE KIDS MISS YOU, highlighted by the Platinum-certified lead single "Nail Tech" and the chart topping, multiple-GRAMMY-nominated single "First Class," which made a spectacular debut at atop the Billboard "Hot 100," marking his first solo #1 single, while earning the biggest streaming week of 2022. In April 2023, Harlow surprised fans with his third studio album, Jackman., which critics praised as his most mature and in-depth body of work to date.

JackHarlow-Pocket

PLAY ALONG IN THE DETROIT LIONS MOBILE APP

  • Lions Predict: Put your football knowledge to the test with Lions Predict! Which team will win the coin toss? Who will lead the game in passing yards? Which player will score the first touchdown? Answer questions like this for your chance to win! Weekly winners will receive a Lions autographed item, as well as compete for a yearlong prize!
  • Lions BINGO presented by Little Caesars: After a year away, Lions Bingo returns for the 2023 season! Set your board, watch the game and win fantastic weekly prizes, courtesy of Little Caesars.

Meet the Opponent: Green Bay Packers 

View photos of the starters for the Green Bay Packers.

Head Coach: Matt LaFleur Offensive Coordinator: Adam Stenavich Defensive Coordinator: Joe Barry Special Teams Coordinator: Rich Bisaccia (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
1 / 27

Head Coach: Matt LaFleur

Offensive Coordinator: Adam Stenavich

Defensive Coordinator: Joe Barry

Special Teams Coordinator: Rich Bisaccia

(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Morry Gash/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Christian Watson Backed up by Malik Heath (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
2 / 27

WR Christian Watson

Backed up by Malik Heath

(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Matt Ludtke/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
WR Romeo Doubs Backed up by Dontayvion Wicks (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
3 / 27

WR Romeo Doubs

Backed up by Dontayvion Wicks

(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Morry Gash/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
T Rasheed Walker Backed up by Yosh Nijman (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
4 / 27

T Rasheed Walker

Backed up by Yosh Nijman

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*G Elgton Jenkins * Backed up by Sean Rhyan (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
5 / 27

G Elgton Jenkins

Backed up by Sean Rhyan

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
C Josh Myers  Backed up by Jon Runyan (AP Photo/Bart Young)
6 / 27

C Josh Myers 

Backed up by Jon Runyan

(AP Photo/Bart Young)

Bart Young/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*G Jon Runyan * Backed up by Royce Newman (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
7 / 27

G Jon Runyan

Backed up by Royce Newman

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*T Zach Tom * Backed up by Caleb Jones (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
8 / 27

T Zach Tom

Backed up by Caleb Jones

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TE Luke Musgrave Backed up by Josiah Deguara, Tucker Kraft and Ben Sims (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
9 / 27

TE Luke Musgrave

Backed up by Josiah Deguara, Tucker Kraft and Ben Sims

(AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Matt Freed/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
*WR Jayden Reed * Backed up by Samori Toure (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
10 / 27

WR Jayden Reed

Backed up by Samori Toure

(AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Mike Roemer/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
QB Jordan Love  Backed up by Sean Clifford (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
11 / 27

QB Jordan Love 

Backed up by Sean Clifford

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Aaron Jones Backed up by AJ Dillon, Emanuel Wilson and Patrick Taylor (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
12 / 27

RB Aaron Jones

Backed up by AJ Dillon, Emanuel Wilson and Patrick Taylor

(Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

Winslow Townson/Panini
DE Kenny Clark Backed up by Colby Wooden (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
13 / 27

DE Kenny Clark

Backed up by Colby Wooden

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
*NT T.J. Slaton * Backed up by Karl Brooks (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
14 / 27

NT T.J. Slaton

Backed up by Karl Brooks

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Devonte Wyatt Backed up by Karl Brooks (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
15 / 27

DE Devonte Wyatt

Backed up by Karl Brooks

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
OLB Preston Smith  Backed up by Lukas Van Ness (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
16 / 27

OLB Preston Smith 

Backed up by Lukas Van Ness

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ILB De'Vondre Campbell  Backed up by Isaiah McDuffie and Kristian Welch (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
17 / 27

ILB De'Vondre Campbell 

Backed up by Isaiah McDuffie and Kristian Welch

(AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Matt Freed/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ILB Quay Walker Backed up by Eric Wilson (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
18 / 27

ILB Quay Walker

Backed up by Eric Wilson

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
*OLB Rashan Gary * Backed up by Kingsley Enagbare and Brenton Cox Jr.  (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
19 / 27

OLB Rashan Gary

Backed up by Kingsley Enagbare and Brenton Cox Jr. 

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB Jaire Alexander Backed up by Carrington Valentine and Robert Rochell (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
20 / 27

CB Jaire Alexander

Backed up by Carrington Valentine and Robert Rochell

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Keisean Nixon Backed up by Corey Ballentine and Kyu Blu Kelly (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
21 / 27

CB Keisean Nixon

Backed up by Corey Ballentine and Kyu Blu Kelly

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Jonathan Owens Backed up by Anthony Johnson Jr. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
22 / 27

S Jonathan Owens

Backed up by Anthony Johnson Jr.

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Rudy Ford Backed up by Zayne Anderson (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
23 / 27

S Rudy Ford

Backed up by Zayne Anderson

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
*K Anders Carlson * (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
24 / 27

K Anders Carlson

(Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

Winslow Townson/Panini
P/H Daniel Whelan (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
25 / 27

P/H Daniel Whelan

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR/KR Keisean Nixon Backed up by Jayden Reed (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
26 / 27

PR/KR Keisean Nixon

Backed up by Jayden Reed

(Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

Winslow Townson/Panini
*LS Matt Orzech * (AP Photo/Bart Young)
27 / 27

LS Matt Orzech

(AP Photo/Bart Young)

Bart Young/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FOLLOW

Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com.

For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels:

EVERYTHING ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW

