Lions vs. Packers: How to watch, listen and follow

THANKSGIVING HALFTIME SHOW - JACK HARLOW

The 84th annual Thanksgiving Day Classic on November 23 against the Green Bay Packers will feature 6X GRAMMY-nominated rap superstar Jack Harlow as part of the Thanksgiving Halftime Show powered by Verizon. Country music duo The War And Treaty will perform the national anthem.

Hailed as the "hitmaker of tomorrow" by Variety, multiple GRAMMY-nominated rapper/actor/entrepreneur/philanthropist Jack Harlow is one of music's brightest stars. The Louisville, KY native boasts six GRAMMY Award nominations, two #1 singles, nearly 30 RIAA platinum certifications, and over 10 billion career streams to date. Harlow released his critically acclaimed, RIAA platinum certified debut album, THATS WHAT THEY ALL SAY, in December 2020, which featured the chart-topping, worldwide hit, "WHATS POPPIN," which earned him his first GRAMMY nomination for "Best Rap Performance," along with a wide array of other award nominations.