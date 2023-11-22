Lions vs. Packers: How to watch, listen and follow

Sitting at 8-2 for the first time since 1962, the Detroit Lions are at home again this week as they take on the Green Bay Packers in the 84th Thanksgiving Day Classic on Thursday, Nov. 23 at 12:30 p.m. ET. With a win, the 2023 Lions would match the 1962 team again, as those Lions notched their ninth win of the year over the Packers on Thanksgiving! Here are all the ways to follow the game:
WATCH LIVE
TV coverage: FOX
- Play-by-play: Kevin Burkhardt
- Analyst: Greg Olsen
The Lions-Packers matchup will be nationally televised on FOX.
Live streaming: Fans can watch live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more with NFL+.
Postgame Show: Watch the Detroit Lions Live CURE Auto Insurance Postgame Show following the conclusion of this week's game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and YouTube. Hosted by Dannie Rogers and featuring live analysis from Lions Legend Lomas Brown, the show includes live press conferences with immediate reactions from Coach Campbell and QB Jared Goff, player interviews, scores from around the NFL, the play of the game and more.
LISTEN LIVE
Local radio broadcast: Lions Radio Network
- Play-by-play: Dan Miller
- Color commentary: Lomas Brown
- Sideline reporter: T.J. Lang
PREGAME ACTIVITIES
Pride Plaza: Start your pregame party at Pride Plaza on Brush Street, the Detroit Lions' official tailgate presented by Bud Light. Admission is free and the event includes Bud Light bars, beverage tents, Detroit food trucks, exciting interactive fan games and more. Pride Plaza will open at 10:00 a.m. this week!
Power Hour: Before the game, check out the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Power Hour for the first hour and a half after gates open. Enjoy food and drink specials including $3.49 beers, $2.99 hot dogs and $2.49 sodas. Get an autograph from Lions Legends, meet the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders and more!
Game Day Guide: Find all the info you need to have the best game day experience at Ford Field. Learn about Power Hour, Lions Loyal Member savings, the Top 10 Things To Do on Game Day, traffic, parking and more.
GAMEDAY GIVEAWAY
Early arriving fans will receive a Detroit Lions 90 Seasons Thanksgiving Rally Towel courtesy of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan!
THANKSGIVING HALFTIME SHOW - JACK HARLOW
The 84th annual Thanksgiving Day Classic on November 23 against the Green Bay Packers will feature 6X GRAMMY-nominated rap superstar Jack Harlow as part of the Thanksgiving Halftime Show powered by Verizon. Country music duo The War And Treaty will perform the national anthem.
Hailed as the "hitmaker of tomorrow" by Variety, multiple GRAMMY-nominated rapper/actor/entrepreneur/philanthropist Jack Harlow is one of music's brightest stars. The Louisville, KY native boasts six GRAMMY Award nominations, two #1 singles, nearly 30 RIAA platinum certifications, and over 10 billion career streams to date. Harlow released his critically acclaimed, RIAA platinum certified debut album, THATS WHAT THEY ALL SAY, in December 2020, which featured the chart-topping, worldwide hit, "WHATS POPPIN," which earned him his first GRAMMY nomination for "Best Rap Performance," along with a wide array of other award nominations.
The Generation Now/Atlantic Records superstar reached even greater heights in May 2022, with his Gold-certified sophomore album, COME HOME THE KIDS MISS YOU, highlighted by the Platinum-certified lead single "Nail Tech" and the chart topping, multiple-GRAMMY-nominated single "First Class," which made a spectacular debut at atop the Billboard "Hot 100," marking his first solo #1 single, while earning the biggest streaming week of 2022. In April 2023, Harlow surprised fans with his third studio album, Jackman., which critics praised as his most mature and in-depth body of work to date.
