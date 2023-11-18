How to Watch

Lions vs. Bears: How to watch, listen and follow

Nov 18, 2023 at 06:44 AM
The first-place Detroit Lions return home for a division matchup against the Chicago Bears, kicking off at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 19. Detroit has won five consecutive games in the division dating back to last season, including two straight against Chicago. With a win, the Lions will have eight wins at Thanksgiving for the first time since 1991. Here are all the ways to follow the game:

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage: FOX

  • Play-by-play: Adam Amin
  • Analyst: Mark Schlereth

TV map: See where the Lions-Bears matchup will be available via local FOX stations courtesy 506sports.com.

506Sports2023Wk11

Live streaming: Fans can watch live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more with NFL+.

Postgame Show: Watch the Detroit Lions Live CURE Auto Insurance Postgame Show following the conclusion of this week's game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and YouTube. Hosted by Dannie Rogers and featuring live analysis from Lions Legend Lomas Brown, the show includes live press conferences with immediate reactions from Coach Campbell and QB Jared Goff, player interviews, scores from around the NFL, the play of the game and more.

LISTEN LIVE

Local radio broadcast: Lions Radio Network

  • Play-by-play: Dan Miller
  • Color commentary: Lomas Brown
  • Sideline reporter: T.J. Lang
Tune-In-CHI-Pocket

PREGAME ACTIVITIES

Pride Plaza: Start your pregame party at Pride Plaza on Brush Street, the Detroit Lions' official tailgate presented by Bud Light. Admission is free and the event includes Bud Light bars, beverage tents, Detroit food trucks, exciting interactive fan games and more. Pride Plaza will open at 10:00 a.m. this week!

Power Hour: Before the game, check out the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Power Hour for the first hour and a half after gates open. Enjoy food and drink specials including $3.49 beers, $2.99 hot dogs and $2.49 sodas. Get an autograph from Lions Legends, meet the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders and more!

Game Day Guide: Find all the info you need to have the best game day experience at Ford Field. Learn about Power Hour, Lions Loyal Member savings, the Top 10 Things To Do on Game Day, traffic, parking and more.

GAMEDAY GIVEAWAY

Early arriving fans will receive a Detroit Lions Winter Hat, while supplies last!

winter-hat

PLAY ALONG IN THE DETROIT LIONS MOBILE APP

  • Lions Predict: Put your football knowledge to the test with Lions Predict! Which team will win the coin toss? Who will lead the game in passing yards? Which player will score the first touchdown? Answer questions like this for your chance to win! Weekly winners will receive a Lions autographed item, as well as compete for a yearlong prize!
  • Lions BINGO presented by Little Caesars: After a year away, Lions Bingo returns for the 2023 season! Set your board, watch the game and win fantastic weekly prizes, courtesy of Little Caesars.

Meet the Opponent: Chicago Bears

View photos of the starters for the Chicago Bears.

Head Coach: Matt Eberflus  Offensive Coordinator: Luke Getsy Special Teams Coordinator: Richard Hightower (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
1 / 29

Head Coach: Matt Eberflus 

Offensive Coordinator: Luke Getsy

Special Teams Coordinator: Richard Hightower

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR DJ Moore Backed up by Velus Jones Jr. and Trent Taylor (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
2 / 29

WR DJ Moore

Backed up by Velus Jones Jr. and Trent Taylor

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*T Larry Borom * Backed up by Aviante Collins (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
3 / 29

T Larry Borom

Backed up by Aviante Collins

(Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2023 National Football League
G Cody Whitehair Backed up by Ja'Tyre Carter (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
4 / 29

G Cody Whitehair

Backed up by Ja'Tyre Carter

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Lucas Patrick Backed up by Dan Feeney (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
5 / 29

C Lucas Patrick

Backed up by Dan Feeney

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
G Nate Davis Backed up by Ja'Tyre Carter (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
6 / 29

G Nate Davis

Backed up by Ja'Tyre Carter

(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*T Darnell Wright * Backed up by Aviante Collins (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
7 / 29

T Darnell Wright

Backed up by Aviante Collins

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Cole Kmet Backed up by Robert Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
8 / 29

TE Cole Kmet

Backed up by Robert Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*WR Darnell Mooney * Backed up by Equanimeous St. Brown (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
9 / 29

WR Darnell Mooney

Backed up by Equanimeous St. Brown

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Justin Fields Backed up by Tyson Bagent and Nathan Peterman (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
10 / 29

QB Justin Fields

Backed up by Tyson Bagent and Nathan Peterman

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*RB Khalil Herbert * Backed up by Roschon Johnson, D'Onta Foreman and Travis Homer (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
11 / 29

RB Khalil Herbert

Backed up by Roschon Johnson, D'Onta Foreman and Travis Homer

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Alex Brandon/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FB Khari Blasingame  (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
12 / 29

FB Khari Blasingame 

(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Tyler Scott (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
13 / 29

WR Tyler Scott

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*DE DeMarcus Walker * Backed up by Dominique Robinson (AP Photo/Melissa Tamez)
14 / 29

DE DeMarcus Walker

Backed up by Dominique Robinson

(AP Photo/Melissa Tamez)

Melissa Tamez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Justin Jones Backed up by Gervon Dexter Sr. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
15 / 29

DT Justin Jones

Backed up by Gervon Dexter Sr.

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
*DT Andrew Billings * Backed up by Zacch Pickens (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
16 / 29

DT Andrew Billings

Backed up by Zacch Pickens

(AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Erin Hooley/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
*DE Yannick Ngakoue * Backed up by Rasheem Green (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
17 / 29

DE Yannick Ngakoue

Backed up by Rasheem Green

(Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2023 National Football League
*LB T.J. Edwards * (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
18 / 29

LB T.J. Edwards

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*LB Tremaine Edmunds * Backed up by Dylan Cole (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
19 / 29

LB Tremaine Edmunds

Backed up by Dylan Cole

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*LB Jack Sanborn * Backed up by Noah Sewell (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
20 / 29

LB Jack Sanborn

Backed up by Noah Sewell

(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Jaylon Johnson (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
21 / 29

CB Jaylon Johnson

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Tyrique Stevenson  Backed up by Terell Smith and Jaylon Jones (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
22 / 29

CB Tyrique Stevenson 

Backed up by Terell Smith and Jaylon Jones

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Eddie Jackson Backed up by Elijah Hicks (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
23 / 29

S Eddie Jackson

Backed up by Elijah Hicks

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Jaquan Brisker Backed up by Quindell Johnson (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
24 / 29

S Jaquan Brisker

Backed up by Quindell Johnson

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*P/H Trenton Gill * (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
25 / 29

P/H Trenton Gill

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Cairo Santos (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
26 / 29

K Cairo Santos

(AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Erin Hooley/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LS Patrick Scales (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
27 / 29

LS Patrick Scales

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*KR Velus Jones Jr. * Backed up by Tyler Scott, Khalil Herbert and Travis Homer (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
28 / 29

KR Velus Jones Jr.

Backed up by Tyler Scott, Khalil Herbert and Travis Homer

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR Trent Taylor Backed up by Velus Jones Jr., Tyler Scott and Eddie Jackson (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
29 / 29

PR Trent Taylor

Backed up by Velus Jones Jr., Tyler Scott and Eddie Jackson

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FOLLOW

Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com.

For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels:

EVERYTHING ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW

