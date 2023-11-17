NOTEBOOK: Lions must reshuffle o-line again with Jackson ruled out

Nov 17, 2023 at 03:49 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The reshuffling along Detroit's offensive line will commence once again.

Left guard Jonah Jackson won't play Sunday vs. Chicago after suffering a wrist injury in last week's win over the Chargers. Jackson was held out of practice all week and the Lions ruled him out on Friday's injury report.

So once again the Lions will have to shuffle up their combinations up front, which unfortunately has become the norm in Detroit this season. They have had seven different starting combinations in seven of their first eight games before finally having their top five of Taylor Decker, Jackson, Frank Ragnow, Graham Glasgow and Penei Sewell back together last week. That combination helped produce 325 net passing yards and 200 rushing yards for the first time in franchise history in the Lions' 41-38 win over the Chargers last week.

The Lions have options to replace Jackson in the starting lineup. Jackson missed three games earlier this year with a high ankle sprain. Kayode Awosika started a couple of those games Jackson missed and played pretty well. He's allowed one sack and four total hurries in his two starts vs. Tampa Bay and Las Vegas, both Lions wins. Colby Sorsdal and Dan Skipper also have experience playing guard this season.

"Yeah, a lot of comfort because those guys have time-on-task," Campbell said. "They've played with the other guys. We've got some guys that can play over there, Yode, Sorsdal, Skip. So, we've got options here."

BIG GOAL

With Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery healthy and chewing up yards for the Detroit Lions, speculation has risen that they both might hit the 1,000-yard rushing mark.

That appeals to Montgomery.

"I think it's very possible," Montgomery said. "We're on track, right?'

Right.

With eight games left, Gibbs has rushed for 476 yards. Montgomery has rushed for 501. Montgomery has missed three games to injury. Gibbs has missed two.

"I think when it's all said and done, we can achieve that," Montgomery said. "I think we will. It would be super sweet to have me and Jahmyr do something like that. It would be crazy."

Related Links

STANDARDS

Detroit's Dave Fipp is not only one of the best special teams coordinators in the NFL but he's also a good motivator and terrific story teller. The media gets to talk to Fipp every Thursday, and I can probably speak for everyone in saying we all look forward to the interaction.

Fipp had a good story Thursday about why his standards are so high and why he expects a lot out of his players.

"Yeah, so I grew up in a household you guys know my dad was in the military and he was a pilot. And he would always tell us when we were kids growing up, the story of kind of like what are your standards? And the way he told the story was this, he said he was flying – he was learning to become a pilot in the Navy and he was out with an officer, and it was a training flight, and he was in the front, the guy was in the back.

"And he said the guy says, 'Climb and maintain 3,000 feet.' And he said, 'Climb and maintain 3,000, sir.' The guy said, 'Turn right heading 3-6-0.' He said, 'Alright, heading 3-6-0, sir.' The guy says, 'Descend and maintain 2,000 feet.' He said, 'Descend and maintain 2,000, sir.' And then the guy says, 'I said descend and maintain 2,000.' He said, 'We're level at 2,000, sir.' The guy says, 'You're 2,050 feet.' He said, 'Yes, sir.' He said, 'Get us down 50 feet.'

"And the way he told the story was, 'God, you're in this jet aircraft, it's very sensitive, you just push a little forward, a little back it's going to jump 100 feet just like that.' He said he got down, got out of the plane and the guy said, 'God, that was hell of a flight, man. You did a great job, but I'm going to tell you something, if you accept that 50 feet today, you'll accept it the rest of your life.' And he said, 'Ultimately, it's going to come down to what are your standards?' So, ultimately for me, it's like 'Ah, there's 50 feet everywhere in everything we do. Nothing's perfect.'"

Practice photos: November 16, 2023

View photos from the Detroit Lions practice on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 29

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 29

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 29

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 29

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 29

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 29

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Line Coach John Scott Jr., Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 29

Detroit Lions Defensive Line Coach John Scott Jr., Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 29

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 29

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Anthony Firkser (85), Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 29

Detroit Lions tight end Anthony Firkser (85), Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 29

Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 29

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 29

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Max Pircher (63) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 29

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Max Pircher (63) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Mitchell Agude (50) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 29

Detroit Lions linebacker Mitchell Agude (50) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 29

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones (94) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 29

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones (94) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 29

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 29

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Anthony Firkser (85), Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 29

Detroit Lions tight end Anthony Firkser (85), Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Brandon Joseph (40), Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
21 / 29

Detroit Lions safety Brandon Joseph (40), Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Mitchell Agude (50) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
22 / 29

Detroit Lions linebacker Mitchell Agude (50) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Mitchell Agude (50) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
23 / 29

Detroit Lions linebacker Mitchell Agude (50) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
24 / 29

Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
25 / 29

Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
26 / 29

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
27 / 29

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (36) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
28 / 29

Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (36) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
29 / 29

Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 16, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
PHYSICAL FOOTBALL

Campbell said to be a truly physical football team, receivers have to block and cornerbacks have to tackle.

Cornerbacks coach Dré Bly couldn't agree more. He said Detroit's receivers are the kind of players he hated going up against when he was playing in the NFL.

"I told our receivers, 'I'm like, dude, when I played you guys were the type of receivers I wanted to stay away from,'" Bly said Friday. "They didn't make games easy for me. And there wasn't a lot of guys that played the way our guys play. They block all across the field, and not just one, all of them, right."

As far as his room doing their part to match Campbell's mantra, Bly said that's the standard.

"Jerry (Jacobs) and No. 1 (Cam Sutton) have been showing up in the run game," Bly said. "No. 32 (Brian Branch) the way they fly around in the back end. They embrace physical contact and I think that sends a message. When you look at the little guys, the little guys aren't typically known for doing those things, but when you look at our guys it just tells you a lot about this team and how we're wired."

EXTRA POINTS

- Linebacker James Houston was spotted at practice Friday working off to the side as he tries to work himself back from an ankle injury.

- Campbell said he doesn't expect veteran edge rusher Bruce Irvin to be elevated from the practice squad this week as he continues to get into football shape.

"We want to be smart about this, and let's see where he goes," Campbell said of Irvin. "But certainly, I think just getting in football shape is important. I don't think you want to throw anybody out there and then you set them up for disaster with an injury or something when they're just not quite ready. So, I don't see him being up this week."

Irvin, who has 55.5 career sacks, was signed to the practice squad on Wednesday.

Related Content

news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Who is a player to watch the second half of the season?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Detroit Lions prepare for their Week 11 matchup vs. the Chicago Bears. 
news

NOTEBOOK: Montgomery treating Bears game like any other: 'Just going to be me'

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including running back David Montgomery playing against his former team, wide receiver Jameson Williams' impact and more.
news

10 takeaways from Glenn, Johnson & Fipp

Catch up on all the news from the coordinator media sessions with Aaron Glenn, Ben Johnson, and Dave Fipp. 
news

Week 11 opponent: What the Bears are saying

Find out what the Chicago Bears are saying as they prepare for their Week 11 matchup vs. the Detroit Lions. 
news

NOTEBOOK: Lions add a veteran pass rusher to practice squad

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including roster moves, preparing for a division matchup and more.
news

NFC NORTH: Where all four teams stand heading into Week 11

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where all four teams in the NFC North stand heading into Week 11of the 2023 NFL season. 
news

KEY QUESTIONS: What stood out to Campbell from Sunday's win in Los Angeles?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from head coach Dan Campbell's Monday press conference. 
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 10 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 41-38 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. 
news

NOTEBOOK: St. Brown has career day in Lions' win over Chargers

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 41-38 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. 
news

FOUR DOWNS: Campbell: 'I just wanted to finish with the ball in our hands'

Four Downs following the Detroit Lions' 41-38 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers includes gutsy call, running back duo, Montgomery saves the play and o-line performance.
news

RECAP: Lions at Chargers

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 41-38 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. 
