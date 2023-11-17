NOTEBOOK: Lions must reshuffle o-line again with Jackson ruled out

STANDARDS

Detroit's Dave Fipp is not only one of the best special teams coordinators in the NFL but he's also a good motivator and terrific story teller. The media gets to talk to Fipp every Thursday, and I can probably speak for everyone in saying we all look forward to the interaction.

Fipp had a good story Thursday about why his standards are so high and why he expects a lot out of his players.

"Yeah, so I grew up in a household you guys know my dad was in the military and he was a pilot. And he would always tell us when we were kids growing up, the story of kind of like what are your standards? And the way he told the story was this, he said he was flying – he was learning to become a pilot in the Navy and he was out with an officer, and it was a training flight, and he was in the front, the guy was in the back.

"And he said the guy says, 'Climb and maintain 3,000 feet.' And he said, 'Climb and maintain 3,000, sir.' The guy said, 'Turn right heading 3-6-0.' He said, 'Alright, heading 3-6-0, sir.' The guy says, 'Descend and maintain 2,000 feet.' He said, 'Descend and maintain 2,000, sir.' And then the guy says, 'I said descend and maintain 2,000.' He said, 'We're level at 2,000, sir.' The guy says, 'You're 2,050 feet.' He said, 'Yes, sir.' He said, 'Get us down 50 feet.'