NOTEBOOK: Rookie LB Jack Campbell ready to step up for Lions' defense

THREE ROSTER SPOTS

Lions linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard made a great point Friday when asked about the job second-year player Malcolm Rodriguez is doing at linebacker, fullback and being a core member of special teams for the Lions. Sheppard said Rodriquez is so valuable, he's three roster spots in one player. It's a good way to look at Rodriguez's contribution right now.

"I stopped the room to let him know what he's doing and the value he's bringing," Sheppard said. "He's occupying three roster spots right now – a fullback, linebacker and four core special teams. Around the league I know only one other guy that's doing that and that's Nick Bellore out in Seattle.

"When you're able to do that, now (GM) Brad (Holmes) is able to sit back and play around with these spots. 'What if we need to be heavy here? What if we need to be light here?' Because of what Malcolm is bringing he's a three-roster spot guy and I mean the value of that speaks for itself."

ST. BROWN'S FINE

Amon-Ra St. Brown is one of the most physical blocking wide receivers in the game, but the NFL has deemed one block in particular too physical.

St. Brown took a big hit to the pocketbook when he was fined $43,709 for making forcible contact with his helmet on a block on safety Jaquan Brisker in the first quarter of the Lions' Week 11 win over the Chicago Bears.

St. Brown is appealing the fine but also said this week he might need to change his blocking style.

"Maybe just not lowering your head, I guess," he said. "Using your shoulder. Just not making it forcible contact with your head to his head or to the other player's head. But like I said, I kind of tend to block that way, so I got to figure some things out."

St. Brown has been praised by teammates and coaches for his unselfishness as a blocker. It's an area of his game he'll always value, he'll just have to change his technique a little bit.