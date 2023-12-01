10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: What will Lions do at linebacker if Anzalone can't go?

20man: It was good to see Hendon Hooker back at practice Wednesday and having fun. It's been a long year for that young man. But let's also keep a clear picture of his current role. He talked Wednesday about simply adjusting to taking snaps under center having not done it his previous six seasons in college playing out of the shotgun. He joked about getting used to throwing in shoulder pads again. He couldn't throw with pads on in his rehab workouts. The Lions want to work with him in practice and start developing him.