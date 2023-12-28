Lions at Cowboys injury report: Dec. 28

Detroit Lions
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Tuesday*
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Game Status
|C.J. Gardner-Johnson**
|DB
|pectoral
|LP
|LP
|LP
|out
|James Houston**
|LB
|ankle
|not listed
|not listed
|LP
|out
|Brock Wright
|TE
|hip
|NP
|NP
|NP
|out
|Cam Sutton
|CB
|toe
|not listed
|not listed
|NP
|questionable
|Derrick Barnes
|LB
|shoulder
|FP
|FP
|FP
|Jason Cabinda
|FB
|knee
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Taylor Decker
|T
|groin
|LP
|NP
|FP
|Jerry Jacobs
|CB
|hamstring
|FP
|FP
|FP
|Frank Ragnow
|C
|knee/back/toe/rest
|FP
|FP
|NP
|Penei Sewell
|T
|shoulder
|FP
|FP
|FP
*The Lions conducted a walkthrough on Tuesday. Practice participation designations for that day are based on estimations.
**Returned to practice. Currently on Reserve/Injured.