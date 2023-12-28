Injury Report

Presented by

Lions at Cowboys injury report: Dec. 28

Dec 28, 2023 at 03:57 PM

Detroit Lions

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Tuesday* Wednesday Thursday Game Status
C.J. Gardner-Johnson** DB pectoral LP LP LP out
James Houston** LB ankle not listed not listed LP out
Brock Wright TE hip NP NP NP out
Cam Sutton CB toe not listed not listed NP questionable
Derrick Barnes LB shoulder FP FP FP
Jason Cabinda FB knee LP LP FP
Taylor Decker T groin LP NP FP
Jerry Jacobs CB hamstring FP FP FP
Frank Ragnow C knee/back/toe/rest FP FP NP
Penei Sewell T shoulder FP FP FP

*The Lions conducted a walkthrough on Tuesday. Practice participation designations for that day are based on estimations.

**Returned to practice. Currently on Reserve/Injured.

Related Content

news

Lions at Vikings injury report: Dec. 22

Lions at Vikings injury report and game designations for Friday, December 22.
news

Lions vs. Broncos injury report: Dec. 14

Lions vs. Broncos injury report and game designations for Thursday, December 14. 
news

Lions at Bears injury report: Dec. 8

Lions at Bears injury report and game designations for Friday, December 8. 
news

Lions at Saints injury report: Dec. 1

Lions at Saints injury report and game designations for Friday, December 1. 
news

Lions vs. Packers injury report: Nov. 22

Lions vs. Packers injury report and game designations for Wednesday, November 22.
news

Lions vs. Bears injury report: Nov. 17

Lions vs. Bears injury report and game designations for Friday, November 17. 
news

Lions at Chargers injury report: Nov. 10

Lions at Chargers injury report and game designations for Friday, November 10.
news

Lions vs. Raiders injury report: Oct. 28

Lions vs. Raiders injury report and game designations for Saturday, October 28. 
news

Lions at Ravens injury report: Oct. 20 

Lions at Ravens injury report and game designations for Friday, October 20. 
news

Lions at Buccaneers injury report: Oct. 13

Lions at Buccaneers injury report and game designations for Friday, October 13.
news

Lions vs. Panthers injury report: Oct. 6

Lions vs. Panthers injury report and game designations for Friday, October 6.
Advertising