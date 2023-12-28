NOTEBOOK: Houston returns to practice

PERFECT TIMING

Saturday's matchup against the Cowboys couldn't have come at a more perfect time for Detroit, according to Campbell.

"I think it's perfect. You couldn't write a better script," Campbell said Thursday. "For what you just said, it gives you a really good idea of where you're at, because this is one of the top teams in the NFC, it just is.

"We're out at their place where they play their best football. Their backs against the ball, so you're going to get their very best shot. Coach (Mike) McCarthy's done a heck of a job with that team, so I think it's perfect, I really do. And it is, we'll find out exactly what it is and then we'll move on from there."

NO COMPLACENCY

Campbell said the biggest challenge for his football team the last two weeks of the regular season is not letting complacency set in having already clinched the NFC North title and the No. 3 seed in the playoffs.

But with the No. 2 seed still in their control and potentially the No. 1 seed still in play if San Francisco loses one of the last two weeks, Lions second-year defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson said Campbell doesn't have to worry about that.

"I really don't think that anyone is taking any shortcuts," Hutchinson said. "And I think this – getting that win on Sunday just validated how we feel about this team. And validated how good we are. And we're going to continue to improve and keep this momentum going into the playoffs."

Hutchinson was credited with six pressures and three quarterback hits in the win over Minnesota last week and will need to be just as productive this week against an explosive Cowboys passing attack.