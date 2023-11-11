How to Watch

Lions at Chargers: How to watch, listen and follow

Nov 11, 2023 at 06:44 AM
Fresh off the bye, the NFC North-leading Detroit Lions are headed across the country to face Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 12th at 4:05 p.m. ET. With a win, the Lions would improve to 7-2 for the first time since 2014 and stay atop the division heading into Week 11. Here are all the ways to follow the game:

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage: CBS

  • Play-by-play: Jim Nantz
  • Analyst: Tony Romo
  • Sideline Reporter: Tracy Wolfson

TV map: See where the Lions-Chargers matchup will be available via local CBS stations courtesy 506sports.com.

506sports2023Wk10

Live streaming: Fans can watch live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more with NFL+.

Postgame Show: Watch the Detroit Lions Live CURE Auto Insurance Postgame Show following the conclusion of this week's game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and YouTube. Hosted by Dannie Rogers and featuring live analysis from Lions Legend Lomas Brown, the show includes live press conferences with immediate reactions from Coach Campbell and QB Jared Goff, player interviews, scores from around the NFL, the play of the game and more.

LISTEN LIVE

Local radio broadcast: Lions Radio Network

  • Play-by-play: Dan Miller
  • Color commentary: Lomas Brown
  • Sideline reporter: T.J. Lang
LAC-TuneInPocket

PLAY ALONG IN THE DETROIT LIONS MOBILE APP

  • Lions Predict: Put your football knowledge to the test with Lions Predict! Which team will win the coin toss? Who will lead the game in passing yards? Which player will score the first touchdown? Answer questions like this for your chance to win! Weekly winners will receive a Lions autographed item, as well as compete for a yearlong prize!
  • Lions BINGO presented by Little Caesars: After a year away, Lions Bingo returns for the 2023 season! Set your board, watch the game and win fantastic weekly prizes, courtesy of Little Caesars.

Meet the Opponent: Los Angeles Chargers

View photos of the starters for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Head Coach Brandon Staley Offensive Coordinator: Kellen Moore Defensive Coordinator: Derrick Ansley  Special Teams Coordinator: Ryan Ficken (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
1 / 27

Head Coach Brandon Staley

Offensive Coordinator: Kellen Moore

Defensive Coordinator: Derrick Ansley 

Special Teams Coordinator: Ryan Ficken

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Keenan Allen Backed up by Derius Davis  (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
2 / 27

WR Keenan Allen

Backed up by Derius Davis 

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
T Rashawn Slater Backed up by Foster Sarell (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
3 / 27

T Rashawn Slater

Backed up by Foster Sarell

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
G Zion Johnson  Backed up by Jordan McFadden (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
4 / 27

G Zion Johnson 

Backed up by Jordan McFadden

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Will Clapp Backed up by Brenden Jaimes (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
5 / 27

C Will Clapp

Backed up by Brenden Jaimes

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
*G Jamaree Salyer * Backed up by Zack Bailey (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
6 / 27

G Jamaree Salyer

Backed up by Zack Bailey

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
T Trey Pipkins III Backed up by Foster Sarell (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
7 / 27

T Trey Pipkins III

Backed up by Foster Sarell

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
*TE Gerald Everett * Backed up by Donald Parham Jr., Stone Smartt and Nick Vannett (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
8 / 27

TE Gerald Everett

Backed up by Donald Parham Jr., Stone Smartt and Nick Vannett

(AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Simi Fehoko (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
9 / 27

WR Simi Fehoko

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Quentin Johnston (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
10 / 27

WR Quentin Johnston

(Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2023 National Football League
QB Justin Herbert Backed up by Easton Stick (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
11 / 27

QB Justin Herbert

Backed up by Easton Stick

(Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2023 National Football League
*RB Austin Ekeler * Backed up by Joshua Kelley, Isaiah Spiller and Elijah Dotson (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
12 / 27

RB Austin Ekeler

Backed up by Joshua Kelley, Isaiah Spiller and Elijah Dotson

(Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2023 National Football League
OLB Khalil Mack Backed up by Tuli Tuipulotu (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
13 / 27

OLB Khalil Mack

Backed up by Tuli Tuipulotu

(Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2023 National Football League
*DT Sebastian Joseph-Day * Backed up by Morgan Fox and Scott Matlock (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
14 / 27

DT Sebastian Joseph-Day

Backed up by Morgan Fox and Scott Matlock

(Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2023 National Football League
DL Austin Johnson Backed up by Nick Williams and Christopher Hinton (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
15 / 27

DL Austin Johnson

Backed up by Nick Williams and Christopher Hinton

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB Joey Bosa Backed up by Chris Rumph II (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
16 / 27

OLB Joey Bosa

Backed up by Chris Rumph II

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*LB Eric Kendricks * Backed up by Nick Niemann and Daiyan Henley (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
17 / 27

LB Eric Kendricks

Backed up by Nick Niemann and Daiyan Henley

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
LB Kenneth Murray Jr. Backed up by Amen Ogbongbemiga and Tanner Muse (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
18 / 27

LB Kenneth Murray Jr.

Backed up by Amen Ogbongbemiga and Tanner Muse

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
CB Michael Davis Backed up by Deane Leonard (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
19 / 27

CB Michael Davis

Backed up by Deane Leonard

(Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2023 Ben Liebenberg
S Derwin James Jr. Backed up by Jaylinn Hawkins and AJ Finley (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
20 / 27

S Derwin James Jr.

Backed up by Jaylinn Hawkins and AJ Finley

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
*S Alohi Gilman * Backed up by Dean Marlowe (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
21 / 27

S Alohi Gilman

Backed up by Dean Marlowe

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Ja'Sir Taylor (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
22 / 27

CB Ja'Sir Taylor

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Asante Samuel Jr. Backed up by Essang Bassey (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
23 / 27

CB Asante Samuel Jr.

Backed up by Essang Bassey

(Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2023 National Football League
K Cameron Dicker (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
24 / 27

K Cameron Dicker

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*P/H JK Scott * (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)
25 / 27

P/H JK Scott

(AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

Peter Aiken/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS Josh Harris (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
26 / 27

LS Josh Harris

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Jeff Chiu/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
KR/PR Derius Davis Backed up by Elijah Dotson (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)
27 / 27

KR/PR Derius Davis

Backed up by Elijah Dotson

(AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

Peter Aiken/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FOLLOW

Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com.

For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels:

EVERYTHING ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW

