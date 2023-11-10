NOTEBOOK: St. Brown excited to play in his home state Sunday

St. Brown is coming off a six-catch, 108-yard performance in Detroit's win over Las Vegas Week 8. That despite being added to the injury report the day prior with an illness that resulted in St. Brown having to play through blisters developing on his hands, feet and mouth. St. Brown said this week it felt like he was running on needles, and it hurt to catch the football.

"But I had to play. I already missed one too many games," he said. "I knew we had a bye week coming up too, so I was like I can just push through the game, and I'll be alright."

St. Brown has since recovered and is looking to push his streak of 100-yard receiving games to four and help push Detroit's record to 7-2 to start the season.