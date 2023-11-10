Lions at Chargers injury report: Nov. 10

Detroit Lions
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Halapoulivaati Vaitai
|G
|back
|LP
|NP
|NP
|out
|Levi Onwuzurike
|DL
|hip
|not listed
|NP
|NP
|doubtful
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|WR
|ribs
|LP
|LP
|LP
|questionable
|Dan Skipper
|T
|ribs
|not listed
|LP
|FP
|questionable
|Khalil Dorsey
|CB
|knee
|FP
|FP
|FP
|Jonah Jackson
|G
|ankle
|FP
|FP
|FP
|David Montgomery
|RB
|ribs
|FP
|FP
|FP
|Frank Ragnow
|C
|toe
|FP
|FP
|FP
*The Lions did not practice Wednesday. Practice participation designations for that day are based on estimations.