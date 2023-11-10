Injury Report

Presented by

Lions at Chargers injury report: Nov. 10

Nov 10, 2023 at 03:44 PM

Detroit Lions

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status
Halapoulivaati Vaitai G back LP NP NP out
Levi Onwuzurike DL hip not listed NP NP doubtful
Donovan Peoples-Jones WR ribs LP LP LP questionable
Dan Skipper T ribs not listed LP FP questionable
Khalil Dorsey CB knee FP FP FP
Jonah Jackson G ankle FP FP FP
David Montgomery RB ribs FP FP FP
Frank Ragnow C toe FP FP FP

*The Lions did not practice Wednesday. Practice participation designations for that day are based on estimations.

Related Content

news

Lions vs. Raiders injury report: Oct. 28

Lions vs. Raiders injury report and game designations for Saturday, October 28. 
news

Lions at Ravens injury report: Oct. 20 

Lions at Ravens injury report and game designations for Friday, October 20. 
news

Lions at Buccaneers injury report: Oct. 13

Lions at Buccaneers injury report and game designations for Friday, October 13.
news

Lions vs. Panthers injury report: Oct. 6

Lions vs. Panthers injury report and game designations for Friday, October 6.
news

Lions at Packers injury report: Sept. 27

Lions at Packers injury report and game designations for Wednesday, September 27.
news

Lions vs. Falcons injury report: Sept. 22

Lions vs. Falcons injury report and game designations for Friday, September 22.
news

Lions vs. Seahawks injury report: Sept. 15

Lions vs. Seahawks injury report and game designations for Friday, September 15.
news

Lions at Chiefs injury report: Sept. 6

Lions at Chiefs injury report and game designations for Wednesday, September 6.
news

Lions vs. Bears injury report: Dec. 30

Lions vs. Bears injury report and game designations for Friday, December 30.
news

Lions at Panthers injury report: Dec. 22

Lions at Panthers injury report and game designations for Thursday, December 22.
news

Lions vs. Vikings injury report: Dec. 9

Lions vs. Vikings injury report and game designations for Friday, December 9.
Advertising