10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: What improvements can Lions make on defense?

20man: I'd say that's pretty accurate. And without McNeill for at least the next four games the Lions will need someone to step up. They signed veteran Tyson Alualu to the practice squad this week, but he might need a little bit of time to get into football shape.

I think head coach Dan Campbell said it best Wednesday when he said Levi Onwuzurike, Quinton Bohanna, Isaiah Buggs and Brodric Martin have a 'great opportunity' to step up and prove they are part of the plan moving forward. Martin has a little bit more leeway being a developmental rookie, but Onwuzurike and Buggs could see more active status than they have recently and it's time to do something with it.

We talked before the season began about the limited depth inside along the defensive line and now McNeill is out and players have to step up. Maybe we see some more hybrid interior fronts with John Cominsky and Josh Paschal playing inside more but really it just comes down to players stepping up and winning one-on-ones.