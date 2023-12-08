NOTEBOOK: St. Brown seeing more double coverage: 'It's frustration and respect'

That was certainly the case last week in the win over the Saints with rookie tight end Sam LaPorta consistently beating single coverage and finishing with nine receptions for 140 yards and a touchdown.

"I think it's super important," St. Brown said of the performance LaPorta put on tape last week. "When teams want to double a guy and try to take him out of a play or a game, whatever it is, if you've got other guys that can make plays it just makes it that much harder on the defense and the coordinator because if you want to double one guy the next guy might be wide open or it's probably going to be a good matchup for us on this side.

"So having Sam do what he did last game is going to be huge for us just moving forward because he can win a one-on-one. He's proven that. He's a dangerous matchup whoever he's going against. We have a bunch of guys on this offense I feel like can win one-on-ones, not just Sam. But when you have a guy like that that's shows you he can do that it'll just open things up for us down the road."

Teams will have to rethink trying to take St. Brown out of the picture with the emergence of LaPorta in this offense. Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson said this week he and quarterback Jared Goff will continue to take advantage of other matchups if teams want to try and limit St. Brown moving forward.