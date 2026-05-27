5 things to watch: 2026 Detroit Lions OTAs

The third phase of the offseason training program begins this week for the Detroit Lions. It's an opportunity for coaches and players to ramp up football activities.
During this phase of the training program teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or 'OTAs'. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills are permitted. One in every three OTA practices is open to the media in its entirety, which this week falls on Friday.
Here are five things to look out for during OTAs:
1. New OC
Head coach Dan Campbell has handed the keys to Detroit's offense over to Drew Petzing as the new OC.
Petzing, 38, was the offensive coordinator in Arizona the last three seasons and some of the core principles he featured certainly seem to fit in Detroit, particularly his commitment to the run. The Cardinals were decimated by injury on offense last season, but Arizona was one of only two teams in the NFL to average better than 5.0 yards per carry in both 2023 and 2024.
Petzing inherits a top five unit in both scoring and total offense. Jared Goff is a veteran signal caller with a plethora of skill weapons that include running back Jahmyr Gibbs, wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, and tight end Sam LaPorta. Detroit also made some upgrades along the offensive line this offseason.
What wrinkles might Petzing have in store for the offense? What personnel groupings will he lean on the most?
"For me, it was so many different reasons, just from a philosophy standpoint, a culture standpoint, a roster standpoint," Petzing told me earlier this offseason at the Scouting Combine of why it made sense to join the Lions.
"They've done such a good job of building the foundation of this team, in terms of their belief in what it takes to win football games. It was just a great opportunity for me, and I would like to think my belief, in terms of how games should be won, how you should play the game, offensive scheme and how you interact with people on a daily basis, showed through, and I just think it felt natural right from the get-go."
View photos from offseason workouts on Thursday, May 21, 2026.
2. Defensive changes
In 2025, the Lions played base defense (three linebackers) more than any team in the NFL, but after some defensive turnover this offseason, it will be interesting to see what kind of schematic approach the Lions take in 2026 based off their current personnel.
Campbell said he and defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard did a deep dive of the defense this offseason and one of the big picture items they talked about was being more versatile and flexible defensively.
"You're like, 'Alright, what did we do well? What did we not? Where did we go from here? This is who we lost. Here's some pieces that we added. What do we need?'" Campbell said. "And so really, the way Shep's done it – which I love – is we've kind of given ourselves options.
"We've got kind of three options as to where we can go with this. It's still us, but it gives us, depending on who the other (defensive) end is. Are we more of this four-down? Do we become more five down? Do we become more nickel?
"So we've got some flexibility here ready. It's already built into the install for Shep, like, 'Alright. I can go three ways here with my personnel. It's still the same install, but now we've got the pieces to put them where we want, whether that's a nickel, it's a big end, it's a linebacker. So we're kind of flexible here.'"
3. Tackle spots
Campbell said back in March he wanted to move All-Pro right tackle Penei Sewell over to the left side after the release of veteran Taylor Decker this offseason. Sewell played some left tackle as a rookie and Campbell thinks it would be an easy transition for one of the best tackles in football.
That plan to move Sewell to the left side was made easier by the addition of mainly right tackles Blake Miller in the first round of the NFL Draft and veteran Larry Borom in free agency. Will there be an adjustment period for Sewell if he moves to LT?
Will the Lions put Miller right into the fire with the first unit to begin OTAs? Or will it be Borom? That battle for the right tackle spot should be fun to watch once training camp starts.
4. Rookie roles
We talked about Miller above. Second-round pick Derrick Moore was the top pass rusher on Detroit's board to begin Day 2 of the draft and they were able to move up and get him. How will he fit into the edge rotation opposite Aidan Hutchinson with veterans DJ Wonnum, Levi Onwuzurike and others?
Jimmy Rolder, a fourth-round pick out of Michigan, is expected to have an immediate role on special teams as he tries to push veteran Malcom Rodriguez for a spot at the weak side linebacker role. It's hard to evaluate linebackers and linemen until the pads come on, but how is Rolder in space? Is he around the football?
Cornerback Keith Abney II has a chance to make an early impact if he can throw his name into the competition to replace Amik Robertson as Detroit's primary nickel cornerback. The Lions touted Abney's ability to play inside and outside after taking him in the fifth round of this year's draft. How will his skillset translate inside after playing mostly on the outside at Arizona State?
Can Kendrick Law find a role in the wide receiver room? He's pretty dynamic with the ball in his hands. How much might he be featured on special teams?
Detroit finished the draft by selecting defensive linemen Skyler Gill-Howard (sixth round) and Tyre West (seventh). Both have a lot of versatility to their games. Can they be chess pieces upfront? If so, it improves their chances of making the roster.
View photos from offseason workouts on Wednesday, May 20, 2026.
5. Second-year gains
Most coaches and players would agree that a player usually takes their biggest leap in development from Year 1 to Year 2 in the NFL.
There were a few rookies last year who played significant roles, including Detroit's top three picks from the 2025 draft – defensive lineman Tyleik Williams, guard Tate Ratledge and wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa.
I talked to all three players after the season. Williams said his goal for Year 2 was to affect the quarterback more. Ratledge harped on consistency. TeSlaa said he wants to improve his short area quickness. Did they succeed in improving those specific areas?
Now healthy, how might Miles Frazier fit into the left guard competition? Can Ahmed Hassanein carve out a role on the edge of Detroit's defensive front? Dan Jackson was injured in training camp and missed his entire rookie season. How might he play into the safety rotation? Is Dominic Lovett ready for a bigger role at wide receiver or on special teams?
The Lions are expecting some pretty significant jumps in production from this group as some of them step into even more significant roles heading into their second seasons.