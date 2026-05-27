5 things to watch: 2026 Detroit Lions OTAs

3. Tackle spots

Campbell said back in March he wanted to move All-Pro right tackle Penei Sewell over to the left side after the release of veteran Taylor Decker this offseason. Sewell played some left tackle as a rookie and Campbell thinks it would be an easy transition for one of the best tackles in football.

That plan to move Sewell to the left side was made easier by the addition of mainly right tackles Blake Miller in the first round of the NFL Draft and veteran Larry Borom in free agency. Will there be an adjustment period for Sewell if he moves to LT?

Will the Lions put Miller right into the fire with the first unit to begin OTAs? Or will it be Borom? That battle for the right tackle spot should be fun to watch once training camp starts.

4. Rookie roles

We talked about Miller above. Second-round pick Derrick Moore was the top pass rusher on Detroit's board to begin Day 2 of the draft and they were able to move up and get him. How will he fit into the edge rotation opposite Aidan Hutchinson with veterans DJ Wonnum, Levi Onwuzurike and others?

Jimmy Rolder, a fourth-round pick out of Michigan, is expected to have an immediate role on special teams as he tries to push veteran Malcom Rodriguez for a spot at the weak side linebacker role. It's hard to evaluate linebackers and linemen until the pads come on, but how is Rolder in space? Is he around the football?

Cornerback Keith Abney II has a chance to make an early impact if he can throw his name into the competition to replace Amik Robertson as Detroit's primary nickel cornerback. The Lions touted Abney's ability to play inside and outside after taking him in the fifth round of this year's draft. How will his skillset translate inside after playing mostly on the outside at Arizona State?

Can Kendrick Law find a role in the wide receiver room? He's pretty dynamic with the ball in his hands. How much might he be featured on special teams?