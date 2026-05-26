Abney comfortable playing outside and nickel cornerback

Maybe one of the biggest surprises in this year's NFL Draft for Lions general manager Brad Holmes was the fact he was able to select Arizona State cornerback Keith Abney II in the fifth round after having a third-round grade on him.

"He was just a simple one because we had him ranked a couple rounds higher than where he was," Holmes said after the draft. "So that was a no-brainer for us."

Abney played mostly on the outside for the Sun Devils but Holmes also projects him being able to play inside where the Lions have an opening at the starting nickel cornerback spot after Amik Robertson left in free agency.

"I think he can do both," Holmes said. "I'm not pigeon-holing him or putting him in a box that he's a nickel only. He's got enough good tape out there, vs. some really good wide receivers, of him playing on the outside.