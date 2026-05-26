Abney comfortable playing outside and nickel cornerback

Maybe one of the biggest surprises in this year's NFL Draft for Lions general manager Brad Holmes was the fact he was able to select Arizona State cornerback Keith Abney II in the fifth round after having a third-round grade on him.
"He was just a simple one because we had him ranked a couple rounds higher than where he was," Holmes said after the draft. "So that was a no-brainer for us."
Abney played mostly on the outside for the Sun Devils but Holmes also projects him being able to play inside where the Lions have an opening at the starting nickel cornerback spot after Amik Robertson left in free agency.
"I think he can do both," Holmes said. "I'm not pigeon-holing him or putting him in a box that he's a nickel only. He's got enough good tape out there, vs. some really good wide receivers, of him playing on the outside.
"But I do think from a projection standpoint, I do think he can play inside as well. I just think that's a bonus."
View photos from offseason workouts on Thursday, May 21, 2026.
Abney's toughness, instincts and sure tackling ability should fit inside at the nickel at this level, as does his ability to create turnovers and disrupt the passing game. He recorded two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, two interceptions, 12 pass breakups and 14 passes defended overall last season. Opposing quarterbacks completed just 44.4 percent of their passes when targeting Abney in 2025, fourth best in the FBS among corners who saw 60-plus targets.
Abney and the rest of the rookies have been at the Meijer Performance Center with the veterans over the last couple weeks and we'll get to see them on the field for the first time this spring during Detroit's first open OTA practice later this week.
"I think I can definitely play outside and inside," Abney recently said on the Twentyman in the Huddle podcast. "The football IQ, being able to learn quick and just the instincts and just having versatility and the will to win. Whatever coach wants me to play, that's what we're going to do."
The nickel cornerback role in the NFL requires a particular skillset in addition to being able to play the pass as a traditional cover man. You have to know the run fits and edge setting on run defense with it replacing a linebacker in sub packages. It's a prerequisite that nickel corners are good tacklers. Finding a missed tackle among Abney's college tape is difficult despite him being a bit undersized at 5-foot-9, 187 pounds.
Abney certainly has the right mindset heading into a possible competition for the nickel role in training camp with veterans like Roger McCreary and Christian Izien
"I was always able to just throw my body in there and make the tackle," Abney said of his physical play style. "As I got stronger and bigger then it was like, 'OK, now I can start moving people against their will.'
"You get a joy from that as a defensive player moving people and controlling them with your body making them move back. I kind of got a thrill out of that as I got older, bigger and stronger."
We'll get our first look at where Abney lines up this week at OTAs. He's one of Detroit's rookies with a chance to earn an early role on special teams - and potentially one on defense - with an interesting skillset that fits what the Lions look for.