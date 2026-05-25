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Lions offseason questions: Breakout player

May 25, 2026 at 07:00 AM
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Lindsay Miller

Managing Director Detroitlions.com

The Detroit Lions are moving through the offseason workout program with OTAs up next.

With a new year comes new opportunity for every player on the Lions' roster. Which Lion could be poised for a breakout season? I asked the Detroitlions.com crew, and here's what they had to say:

Offseason workout photos: May 21, 2026

View photos from offseason workouts on Thursday, May 21, 2026.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions long snapper Hogan Hatten (49) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions long snapper Hogan Hatten (49) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) and Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) and Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (9) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (9) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Loren Strickland (24) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions safety Loren Strickland (24) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Payton Turner (92) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Payton Turner (92) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo (94) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo (94) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jimmy Rolder (41) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jimmy Rolder (41) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) and Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) and Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Aamaris Brown (42) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Aamaris Brown (42) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Damone Clark (11) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Damone Clark (11) during offseason workouts at the Meijer Performance Center on May 21, 2026 in Allen Park, Mich. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
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Tim Twentyman: Defensive lineman Tyleik Williams

Dertroit's first-round pick last year played in all 17 games but is expected to have a much bigger role in the middle of Detroit's defensive line alongside Alim McNeill in his second season. Williams had 18 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack playing in 40 percent of the defensive snaps. If that snap total bumps up to the 60-to-70 percent range the production will no-doubt tick up too.

Players typically take a big leap in production from Year 1 to Year 2 and the Lions are certainly hoping that's the case with Williams in 2026.

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Abigail DeYoung: Wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa

TeSlaa had a standout rookie campaign and is expected to take a big leap in 2026 as the No. 3 wide receiver behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. He played in 17 games last season, catching 16 passes for 239 yards and six touchdowns. TeSlaa said this offseason he's working on his quickness and separation, which will only improve his game to go along with his frame and hands.

Similar to Williams, the Lions are hoping for more production in his second year as he builds more trust with quarterback Jared Goff and gains more reps.

Editor's Pick: Tight end Sam LaPorta

You could argue LaPorta broke out his rookie season with 86 receptions for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns - and I would accept that argument - so maybe what I'm projecting is more of a return to form for the fourth-year tight end.

After an injury-shortened 2025 season, LaPorta feels poised for a big year. He has built a great rapport with Goff, new OC Drew Petzing has a proven track record of success with the tight end position, and there will be some vacated targets with wide receiver Kalif Raymond leaving in free agency.

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