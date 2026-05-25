Lions offseason questions: Breakout player

TeSlaa had a standout rookie campaign and is expected to take a big leap in 2026 as the No. 3 wide receiver behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. He played in 17 games last season, catching 16 passes for 239 yards and six touchdowns. TeSlaa said this offseason he's working on his quickness and separation, which will only improve his game to go along with his frame and hands.