Lions offseason questions: Breakout player

The Detroit Lions are moving through the offseason workout program with OTAs up next.
With a new year comes new opportunity for every player on the Lions' roster. Which Lion could be poised for a breakout season? I asked the Detroitlions.com crew, and here's what they had to say:
View photos from offseason workouts on Thursday, May 21, 2026.
Tim Twentyman: Defensive lineman Tyleik Williams
Dertroit's first-round pick last year played in all 17 games but is expected to have a much bigger role in the middle of Detroit's defensive line alongside Alim McNeill in his second season. Williams had 18 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack playing in 40 percent of the defensive snaps. If that snap total bumps up to the 60-to-70 percent range the production will no-doubt tick up too.
Players typically take a big leap in production from Year 1 to Year 2 and the Lions are certainly hoping that's the case with Williams in 2026.
Abigail DeYoung: Wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa
TeSlaa had a standout rookie campaign and is expected to take a big leap in 2026 as the No. 3 wide receiver behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. He played in 17 games last season, catching 16 passes for 239 yards and six touchdowns. TeSlaa said this offseason he's working on his quickness and separation, which will only improve his game to go along with his frame and hands.
Similar to Williams, the Lions are hoping for more production in his second year as he builds more trust with quarterback Jared Goff and gains more reps.
Editor's Pick: Tight end Sam LaPorta
You could argue LaPorta broke out his rookie season with 86 receptions for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns - and I would accept that argument - so maybe what I'm projecting is more of a return to form for the fourth-year tight end.
After an injury-shortened 2025 season, LaPorta feels poised for a big year. He has built a great rapport with Goff, new OC Drew Petzing has a proven track record of success with the tight end position, and there will be some vacated targets with wide receiver Kalif Raymond leaving in free agency.