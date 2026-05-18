Lions offseason questions: Games to watch

Tim Twentyman - Week 2 at Buffalo

Week 2 in Buffalo should be fun. Bills Mafia will be rowdy with an entire day to tailgate, and the environment should be electric for the first regular season home game at Highmark Stadium.

The Lions will likely be favored in four of their first five games with this one the potential exception. It's a Week 2 test for the Lions on the road against a team with similar Super Bowl aspirations - an early statement game for both teams. The last time they played in 2024 they combined for 90 points and over 1,000 yards of total offense.