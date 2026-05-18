Lions offseason questions: Games to watch

The NFL released the 2026 schedule last week, giving us all a chance to sit back and look it over for division games, primetime matchups and yearly traditions.
There's a lot of excitement for the Lions this year with eight nationally-televised games, including an International Series matchup.
Which game are you looking forward to most? I asked the Detroitlions.com crew, and here's what they had to say:
Tim Twentyman - Week 2 at Buffalo
Week 2 in Buffalo should be fun. Bills Mafia will be rowdy with an entire day to tailgate, and the environment should be electric for the first regular season home game at Highmark Stadium.
The Lions will likely be favored in four of their first five games with this one the potential exception. It's a Week 2 test for the Lions on the road against a team with similar Super Bowl aspirations - an early statement game for both teams. The last time they played in 2024 they combined for 90 points and over 1,000 yards of total offense.
Abigail DeYoung - Week 12 vs. Chicago
The defending NFC North champs travel to Ford Field for the Lions' annual Thanksgiving Day Classic Week 12 of the 2026 season. It should be an entertaining matchup as Detroit hopes to win their fifth straight game over Chicago, while the Bears look to stay dominant on Thanksgiving having won four of their last five Thanksgiving appearances, including three wins over the Lions.
View photos from offseason workouts on Thursday, May 14, 2026.
Editor's Pick - Week 10 vs. New England
The last couple times the Lions took part in the NFL's International Series in London (2014 & 2015), the atmosphere was electric and it was so much fun to share all things Detroit Lions with an international fanbase. I'm looking forward to a similar experience in Munich.
From a matchup perspective, the Patriots represented the AFC in the Super Bowl last season and should provide a good test for the Lions as they gear up for the stretch run.