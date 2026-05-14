Lions announce 2026 schedule

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today their 2026 regular season schedule that includes eight nationally-televised games and a home game in Munich, Germany, marking Detroit's first international game since 2015.
|WEEK
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|TIME
|TV
|1
|Sunday, September 13
|vs. New Orleans Saints
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|2
|Thursday, September 17
|at Buffalo Bills
|8:15 p.m.
|PRIME
|3
|Sunday, September 27
|vs. New York Jets
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|4
|Sunday, October 4
|at Carolina Panthers
|8:20 p.m.
|NBC
|5
|Sunday, October 11
|at Arizona Cardinals
|4:25 p.m.
|FOX
|6
|BYE WEEK
|7
|Sunday, October 25
|vs. Green Bay Packers
|4:25 p.m.
|FOX
|8
|Sunday, November 1
|vs. Minnesota Vikings
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|9
|Sunday, November 8
|at Miami Dolphins
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|10
|Sunday, November 15
|vs. New England Patriots (Munich)
|9:30 a.m.
|FOX
|11
|Sunday, November 22
|vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|12
|Thursday, November 26
|vs. Chicago Bears
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|13
|Sunday, December 6
|at Atlanta Falcons
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|14
|Sunday, December 13
|vs. Tennessee Titans
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|15
|Sunday, December 20
|at Minnesota Vikings
|8:20 p.m.
|NBC
|16
|Monday, December 28
|vs. New York Giants
|8:15 p.m.
|ESPN
|17
|Sunday, January 3
|at Chicago Bears
|4:25 p.m.
|FOX
|18
|TBD
|at Green Bay Packers
|TBD
|TBD
The Lions begin their sixth season under Head Coach Dan Campbell with a Week 1 home game vs. the New Orleans Saints, where Campbell spent five seasons (2016-20) as Assistant Head Coach/Tight Ends before being named Detroit's head coach on Jan. 20, 2021.
In Week 2, the Lions travel to play the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football in a game that also coincides as the Bills' first regular-season game at the new Highmark Stadium. Detroit travels to Carolina to face the Panthers on Sunday Night Football in Week 4 before playing the Cardinals in Week 5. The games against Buffalo and Carolina mark Detroit's first-ever primetime matchups against the two teams.
Detroit begins its NFC North slate with back-to-back home games vs. the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings in Weeks 7-8, respectively. In Week 10, the Lions will serve as the designated home team for their game against the New England Patriots in Munich, Germany in what marks Detroit's first game in Germany and first time being the designated home team internationally.
Detroit's 87th Thanksgiving Day Classic takes place on Thursday, Nov. 26 as the Lions welcome the Chicago Bears in the 21st all-time Thanksgiving Day battle between the two clubs. The game also marks the fifth Thanksgiving Day matchup between Detroit and Chicago in the last nine seasons.
The Lions travel to play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football in Week 15 – the first primetime game between the clubs in Minnesota since the 2000 season – before hosting the New York Giants on Monday Night Football in Week 16.
Detroit's season concludes with road games at Chicago in Week 17 and Green Bay in Week 18.
The Lions' preseason slate begins on the road at the Cincinnati Bengals, marking Detroit's first preseason game in Cincinnati since 2008. The preseason schedule also features the Lions hosting the Washington Commanders in Week 2 before traveling to face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3.
FLEXIBLE SCHEDULING
This season, "flexible scheduling" for Sunday Night Football may be used up to twice between Weeks 5-10, and in the NFL's discretion during Weeks 11-17; for Monday Night Football at the NFL's discretion in Weeks 12-17; and for Thursday Night Football it may be used up to twice between Weeks 13-17. During these Flex Scheduling Windows, the games initially scheduled for Sunday Night Football (on NBC), Monday Night Football (on ESPN or ABC), and Thursday Night Football (on Amazon Prime Video) are tentatively scheduled and subject to change. Only Sunday afternoon games (or those listed as TBD) are eligible to be moved to Sunday night, Monday night, or Thursday Night, in which case the initially scheduled Thursday/Sunday/Monday night game would be moved to Sunday afternoon. Sunday afternoon games may also be moved between 1:00 p.m. and 4:05 p.m. or 4:25 p.m. ET. As in prior seasons, for Week 18, the final weekend of the season, the scheduling of the Saturday, Sunday afternoon, and the Sunday night games is not assigned. In Week 18, three games will be played on Saturday (1 p.m. ET, 4:30 p.m. ET and 8 p.m. ET) with the remainder to be played on Sunday afternoon (1 p.m. ET and 4:25 p.m. ET) and one matchup to be played on Sunday night (8:20 p.m. ET). Specific dates, start times, and networks for Week 18 matchups will be determined and announced following the conclusion of Week 17. For more information about NFL Flexible Scheduling, please visit here.
2026 DETROIT LIONS SINGLE-GAME TICKETS
Limited inventory single-game tickets will be available, while supplies last, when the Detroit Lions 2026 schedule is released at the following link via Ticketmaster, the Official Ticket Marketplace of the NFL and the Detroit Lions. Limited suite inventory is available. To secure your all-inclusive gameday experience, visit detroitlionssuites.com or call 313-262-2222.
ON LOCATION TRAVEL PACKAGES
As the Official Hospitality Provider of the NFL and Official International Fan Travel Partner of the Detroit Lions, On Location has launched official ticket and travel packages for the NFL Munich Game at Allianz Arena. On Location's travel packages can include premium seating and fan parties, roundtrip airfare, deluxe hotels, guided tours, and once-in-a-lifetime opportunities that will create lasting memories. Visit here to learn more about attending the NFL Munich Game. For fans who placed a Priority Access deposit, please check your inbox for an email from On Location with exclusive access to specially reserved premium tickets and hotels.