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2026 Schedule Release

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Lions announce 2026 schedule

May 14, 2026 at 07:30 PM

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today their 2026 regular season schedule that includes eight nationally-televised games and a home game in Munich, Germany, marking Detroit's first international game since 2015.

WEEKDATEOPPONENTTIMETV
1Sunday, September 13vs. New Orleans Saints1:00 p.m.FOX
2Thursday, September 17at Buffalo Bills8:15 p.m.PRIME
3Sunday, September 27vs. New York Jets1:00 p.m.FOX
4Sunday, October 4at Carolina Panthers8:20 p.m.NBC
5Sunday, October 11at Arizona Cardinals4:25 p.m.FOX
6BYE WEEK
7Sunday, October 25vs. Green Bay Packers4:25 p.m.FOX
8Sunday, November 1vs. Minnesota Vikings1:00 p.m.FOX
9Sunday, November 8at Miami Dolphins1:00 p.m.FOX
10Sunday, November 15vs. New England Patriots (Munich)9:30 a.m.FOX
11Sunday, November 22vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers1:00 p.m.CBS
12Thursday, November 26vs. Chicago Bears1:00 p.m.CBS
13Sunday, December 6at Atlanta Falcons1:00 p.m.CBS
14Sunday, December 13vs. Tennessee Titans1:00 p.m.FOX
15Sunday, December 20at Minnesota Vikings8:20 p.m.NBC
16Monday, December 28vs. New York Giants8:15 p.m.ESPN
17Sunday, January 3at Chicago Bears4:25 p.m.FOX
18TBDat Green Bay PackersTBDTBD

The Lions begin their sixth season under Head Coach Dan Campbell with a Week 1 home game vs. the New Orleans Saints, where Campbell spent five seasons (2016-20) as Assistant Head Coach/Tight Ends before being named Detroit's head coach on Jan. 20, 2021.

In Week 2, the Lions travel to play the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football in a game that also coincides as the Bills' first regular-season game at the new Highmark Stadium. Detroit travels to Carolina to face the Panthers on Sunday Night Football in Week 4 before playing the Cardinals in Week 5. The games against Buffalo and Carolina mark Detroit's first-ever primetime matchups against the two teams.

Detroit begins its NFC North slate with back-to-back home games vs. the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings in Weeks 7-8, respectively. In Week 10, the Lions will serve as the designated home team for their game against the New England Patriots in Munich, Germany in what marks Detroit's first game in Germany and first time being the designated home team internationally.

Detroit's 87th Thanksgiving Day Classic takes place on Thursday, Nov. 26 as the Lions welcome the Chicago Bears in the 21st all-time Thanksgiving Day battle between the two clubs. The game also marks the fifth Thanksgiving Day matchup between Detroit and Chicago in the last nine seasons.

The Lions travel to play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football in Week 15 – the first primetime game between the clubs in Minnesota since the 2000 season – before hosting the New York Giants on Monday Night Football in Week 16.

Detroit's season concludes with road games at Chicago in Week 17 and Green Bay in Week 18.

The Lions' preseason slate begins on the road at the Cincinnati Bengals, marking Detroit's first preseason game in Cincinnati since 2008. The preseason schedule also features the Lions hosting the Washington Commanders in Week 2 before traveling to face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3.

FLEXIBLE SCHEDULING

This season, "flexible scheduling" for Sunday Night Football may be used up to twice between Weeks 5-10, and in the NFL's discretion during Weeks 11-17; for Monday Night Football at the NFL's discretion in Weeks 12-17; and for Thursday Night Football it may be used up to twice between Weeks 13-17. During these Flex Scheduling Windows, the games initially scheduled for Sunday Night Football (on NBC), Monday Night Football (on ESPN or ABC), and Thursday Night Football (on Amazon Prime Video) are tentatively scheduled and subject to change. Only Sunday afternoon games (or those listed as TBD) are eligible to be moved to Sunday night, Monday night, or Thursday Night, in which case the initially scheduled Thursday/Sunday/Monday night game would be moved to Sunday afternoon. Sunday afternoon games may also be moved between 1:00 p.m. and 4:05 p.m. or 4:25 p.m. ET. As in prior seasons, for Week 18, the final weekend of the season, the scheduling of the Saturday, Sunday afternoon, and the Sunday night games is not assigned. In Week 18, three games will be played on Saturday (1 p.m. ET, 4:30 p.m. ET and 8 p.m. ET) with the remainder to be played on Sunday afternoon (1 p.m. ET and 4:25 p.m. ET) and one matchup to be played on Sunday night (8:20 p.m. ET). Specific dates, start times, and networks for Week 18 matchups will be determined and announced following the conclusion of Week 17. For more information about NFL Flexible Scheduling, please visit here.

2026 DETROIT LIONS SINGLE-GAME TICKETS

Limited inventory single-game tickets will be available, while supplies last, when the Detroit Lions 2026 schedule is released at the following link via Ticketmaster, the Official Ticket Marketplace of the NFL and the Detroit Lions. Limited suite inventory is available. To secure your all-inclusive gameday experience, visit detroitlionssuites.com or call 313-262-2222.

ON LOCATION TRAVEL PACKAGES

As the Official Hospitality Provider of the NFL and Official International Fan Travel Partner of the Detroit Lions, On Location has launched official ticket and travel packages for the NFL Munich Game at Allianz Arena. On Location's travel packages can include premium seating and fan parties, roundtrip airfare, deluxe hotels, guided tours, and once-in-a-lifetime opportunities that will create lasting memories. Visit here to learn more about attending the NFL Munich Game. For fans who placed a Priority Access deposit, please check your inbox for an email from On Location with exclusive access to specially reserved premium tickets and hotels.

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