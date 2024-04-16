2024 NFL Draft preview: 5 safeties that could interest Lions

The Detroit Lions return starting safeties Kerby Joseph and Ifeatu Melifonwu next season. Joseph is coming off his second straight four-interception season, while Melifonwu finally got a chance to start at the end of last year after making the switch from cornerback to safety and really shined in that spot. That's a young duo Detroit has to be excited about.

The depth at safety, or lack thereof, isn't something that's been talked about a lot this offseason. Second-year nickel cornerback Brian Branch is being cross-trained at safety, but he's clearly the top nickel on this team and moving him to safety in a pinch would lessen the talent at nickel.

"Certainly, Branch has flexibility to be able to play the safety position we believe here in time," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said this offseason at the Annual League Meetings. "We already feel very confident about the nickel, and he'll only get better and better.

"It's how fast do we get him there? Because what you don't want to do is, 'Alright, he can play nickel and safety, but it takes away from his nickel play.' How good he is as a nickel or how good he can become. So, it's finding that fine balance between the two."

They still need to add competition at the safety spot.