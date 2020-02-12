NFL Scouting Combine

2020 Combine Preview: Wide receiver

Feb 12, 2020 at 07:22 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

This 2020 draft class is loaded with talent at the wide receiver position. It might be one of the best receiver classes ever, that's how much top-end talent and depth is in this group.

With NFL teams continuing to lean on the passing game, we could see receiver be a popular pick throughout the first round of this draft and into Day 2 and 3 because of the talent in this group.

Top 5 wide receivers to watch at Combine:

1. Jerry Jeudy, Alabama, 6-1, 192

The Biletnikoff Award winner as the best receiver in college football as a sophomore in 2018, Jeudy hopes to join Julio Jones, Amari Cooper and Calvin Ridley as the next great Alabama receiver to enter the NFL. He recorded 14 touchdowns and had 1,315 yards (19.3 average) as a sophomore. He followed that up with 77 catches, 1,163 yards and 10 more touchdowns this past season. He's the complete package with top-flight speed, terrific route running ability and good hands. He's likely a top 10 pick.

2020 NFL Combine preview: Wide receiver photos

View photos of NFL.com's top wide receiver prospects attending the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine.

Arizona State wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (2) runs with the ball after a reception against Kent State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)
1 / 9

Arizona State wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (2) runs with the ball after a reception against Kent State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) celebrates a 30-23 overtime win against Baylor during the Big 12 Championship game, in Arlington, Texas. Lamb was selected to The Associated Press All-America team, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade, File)
2 / 9

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) celebrates a 30-23 overtime win against Baylor during the Big 12 Championship game, in Arlington, Texas. Lamb was selected to The Associated Press All-America team, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade, File)

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins scores against LSU during the first half of a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
3 / 9

Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins scores against LSU during the first half of a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State wide receiver K.J. Hamler (1) before an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
4 / 9

Penn State wide receiver K.J. Hamler (1) before an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger
LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) makes a touchdown catch against Oklahoma safety Justin Broiles (25) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA semifinal college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
5 / 9

LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) makes a touchdown catch against Oklahoma safety Justin Broiles (25) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA semifinal college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Southern California wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (6) runs past UCLA defensive back Stephan Blaylock (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
6 / 9

Southern California wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (6) runs past UCLA defensive back Stephan Blaylock (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez
Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) caries the ball against Auburn during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
7 / 9

Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) caries the ball against Auburn during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Colorado wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (2) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
8 / 9

Colorado wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (2) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (4) catches a touchdown pass against Arkansas during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
9 / 9

Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (4) catches a touchdown pass against Arkansas during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2019, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
2. CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma, 6-2, 189

A Biletnikoff Award finalist and first-team All-American, Lamb led the Sooners with 62 receptions for 1,327 yards (21.4) and 14 touchdowns. Lamb has a terrific combination of speed and quickness that allows him to consistently gain separation from defenders and make plays at all three levels of the defense. He can play inside or outside and also returns punts. Potential top 10 pick.

3. Henry Ruggs III, Alabama, 6-0, 190

Alabama was loaded at receiver with Jeudy, Ruggs and DeVonta Smith. Ruggs averaged 18.7 yards per catch and scored seven times on 40 receptions. Ruggs is a speedster, who recorded 11 touchdowns in 2018, and is also a very good kickoff return man. His long speed is a weapon and it should serve him well taking the top off defenses at the next level. His 40-yard dash should be fun to watch. Likely a first-round pick.

4. Tee Higgins, Clemson, 6-4, 215

This All-ACC performer led the Tigers in receiving with 59 catches for 1,167 yards (19.8) and 13 touchdowns. He had 12 touchdowns as a sophomore and finished his Clemson career tied for the school lead in receiving touchdowns (27) with DeAndre Hopkins and Sammy Watkins. Higgins has the ideal frame to be a mismatch weapon in the NFL with his ball skills and ability to go up and high-point the football. He'll make an immediate impact in the red zone. Likely a first-round pick.

5. Laviska Shenault Jr., Colorado, 6-2, 220

Shenault saw his production drop a bit this past season after a monster 2018 campaign that saw him record 86 catches, 1,011 yards and six touchdowns in just nine games. He caught 56 passes for 764 yards and scored six total touchdowns for the Buffaloes this past season. Shenault is a strong receiver with terrific run-after-the-catch ability. He can play any receiver position, and Colorado also let him run the ball some, trying to find ways to put the ball in his hands.

Combine sleeper to watch:

Antonio Gandy-Golden, Liberty, 6-4, 220

Gandy-Golden had a nice Senior Bowl and is looking to keep that momentum rolling into the Combine. He recorded back-to-back 70-plus catch, 1,000-yard seasons for Liberty, who moved up to the FBS level in 2018. He's deceptively fast for his size and has a huge catch radius. His strength and speed numbers will be something to watch at the Combine.

Lions need at the position: High

Detroit returns their top two receivers in Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr., but both players are entering the final year of their contracts. Golladay is likely in line for an extension, but the Lions will have to start thinking about the future at the position. Jones turns 30 in March, and slot receiver Danny Amendola, 34, is an unrestricted free agent.

Marvin Hall proved to be a nice deep threat in the passing game – he averaged 37.3 yards per catch – and he could see a bigger role in 2020, but the Lions have to start thinking about the future of the position beyond Golladay. This is a perfect draft to assess that need because of the talent and depth at the position.

Key stat: The Lions ranked 29th in the NFL in yards after the catch in 2019 with 1,504. Only Buffalo (1,499), Washington (1,454) and Baltimore (1,447) had less.

