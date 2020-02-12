2020 Combine Preview: Wide receiver

This 2020 draft class is loaded with talent at the wide receiver position. It might be one of the best receiver classes ever, that's how much top-end talent and depth is in this group.
With NFL teams continuing to lean on the passing game, we could see receiver be a popular pick throughout the first round of this draft and into Day 2 and 3 because of the talent in this group.
Top 5 wide receivers to watch at Combine:
1. Jerry Jeudy, Alabama, 6-1, 192
The Biletnikoff Award winner as the best receiver in college football as a sophomore in 2018, Jeudy hopes to join Julio Jones, Amari Cooper and Calvin Ridley as the next great Alabama receiver to enter the NFL. He recorded 14 touchdowns and had 1,315 yards (19.3 average) as a sophomore. He followed that up with 77 catches, 1,163 yards and 10 more touchdowns this past season. He's the complete package with top-flight speed, terrific route running ability and good hands. He's likely a top 10 pick.
2. CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma, 6-2, 189
A Biletnikoff Award finalist and first-team All-American, Lamb led the Sooners with 62 receptions for 1,327 yards (21.4) and 14 touchdowns. Lamb has a terrific combination of speed and quickness that allows him to consistently gain separation from defenders and make plays at all three levels of the defense. He can play inside or outside and also returns punts. Potential top 10 pick.
3. Henry Ruggs III, Alabama, 6-0, 190
Alabama was loaded at receiver with Jeudy, Ruggs and DeVonta Smith. Ruggs averaged 18.7 yards per catch and scored seven times on 40 receptions. Ruggs is a speedster, who recorded 11 touchdowns in 2018, and is also a very good kickoff return man. His long speed is a weapon and it should serve him well taking the top off defenses at the next level. His 40-yard dash should be fun to watch. Likely a first-round pick.
4. Tee Higgins, Clemson, 6-4, 215
This All-ACC performer led the Tigers in receiving with 59 catches for 1,167 yards (19.8) and 13 touchdowns. He had 12 touchdowns as a sophomore and finished his Clemson career tied for the school lead in receiving touchdowns (27) with DeAndre Hopkins and Sammy Watkins. Higgins has the ideal frame to be a mismatch weapon in the NFL with his ball skills and ability to go up and high-point the football. He'll make an immediate impact in the red zone. Likely a first-round pick.
5. Laviska Shenault Jr., Colorado, 6-2, 220
Shenault saw his production drop a bit this past season after a monster 2018 campaign that saw him record 86 catches, 1,011 yards and six touchdowns in just nine games. He caught 56 passes for 764 yards and scored six total touchdowns for the Buffaloes this past season. Shenault is a strong receiver with terrific run-after-the-catch ability. He can play any receiver position, and Colorado also let him run the ball some, trying to find ways to put the ball in his hands.
Combine sleeper to watch:
Antonio Gandy-Golden, Liberty, 6-4, 220
Gandy-Golden had a nice Senior Bowl and is looking to keep that momentum rolling into the Combine. He recorded back-to-back 70-plus catch, 1,000-yard seasons for Liberty, who moved up to the FBS level in 2018. He's deceptively fast for his size and has a huge catch radius. His strength and speed numbers will be something to watch at the Combine.
Lions need at the position: High
Detroit returns their top two receivers in Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr., but both players are entering the final year of their contracts. Golladay is likely in line for an extension, but the Lions will have to start thinking about the future at the position. Jones turns 30 in March, and slot receiver Danny Amendola, 34, is an unrestricted free agent.
Marvin Hall proved to be a nice deep threat in the passing game – he averaged 37.3 yards per catch – and he could see a bigger role in 2020, but the Lions have to start thinking about the future of the position beyond Golladay. This is a perfect draft to assess that need because of the talent and depth at the position.
Key stat: The Lions ranked 29th in the NFL in yards after the catch in 2019 with 1,504. Only Buffalo (1,499), Washington (1,454) and Baltimore (1,447) had less.