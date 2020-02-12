2020 Combine Preview: Wide receiver

2. CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma, 6-2, 189

A Biletnikoff Award finalist and first-team All-American, Lamb led the Sooners with 62 receptions for 1,327 yards (21.4) and 14 touchdowns. Lamb has a terrific combination of speed and quickness that allows him to consistently gain separation from defenders and make plays at all three levels of the defense. He can play inside or outside and also returns punts. Potential top 10 pick.

3. Henry Ruggs III, Alabama, 6-0, 190

Alabama was loaded at receiver with Jeudy, Ruggs and DeVonta Smith. Ruggs averaged 18.7 yards per catch and scored seven times on 40 receptions. Ruggs is a speedster, who recorded 11 touchdowns in 2018, and is also a very good kickoff return man. His long speed is a weapon and it should serve him well taking the top off defenses at the next level. His 40-yard dash should be fun to watch. Likely a first-round pick.

4. Tee Higgins, Clemson, 6-4, 215