Lions sign WR Amon-Ra St. Brown to contract extension through 2028 season

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed WR Amon-Ra St. Brown to a contract extension through the 2028 season. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.
Entering his fourth season with the Lions, St. Brown has earned two Pro Bowl selections and one AP First-Team All-Pro selection. During the 2023 season, he set career highs with 1,515 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns and had nine games of 100+ receiving yards, the most in the NFL. Over the course of his first two seasons with the Lions (2021-22), he tied the NFL record for the longest streak of games (eight) with at least eight receptions. He also became the third player in NFL history to log 90+ catches in each of their first two seasons.
St. Brown came to Detroit after being selected in the fourth round (112th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Southern California. As a rookie, he set franchise records for rookie receptions (90) and receiving yards (912). His receptions were the most recorded by a first-year player not selected within the first three rounds of a draft.
View photos of Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.