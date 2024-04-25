Lions sign WR Amon-Ra St. Brown to contract extension through 2028 season

Entering his fourth season with the Lions, St. Brown has earned two Pro Bowl selections and one AP First-Team All-Pro selection. During the 2023 season, he set career highs with 1,515 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns and had nine games of 100+ receiving yards, the most in the NFL. Over the course of his first two seasons with the Lions (2021-22), he tied the NFL record for the longest streak of games (eight) with at least eight receptions. He also became the third player in NFL history to log 90+ catches in each of their first two seasons.