Where are they now: Billy Sims

One quality he wants to come out of his kitchens is similar to what football teams try to build.

"I want to be like McDonald's," he said. "Anywhere you go, the French fries taste the same. I want consistency. I want to make sure the food is good."

As he said, the opportunity to open the barbecue restaurants wasn't something he sought. The opportunity was presented to him.

It was the same with football, at a relatively advanced age.

Growing up in St. Louis, Sims' sport of choice was baseball. He also participated in gymnastics, but he did not play football until 10th grade – and then only because of a family move.

"I thought I'd be the next Bob Gibson," Sims said, referring to the Cardinals' Hall of Fame pitcher. "In St. Louis, most black kids played baseball. I wore No. 20 because of Lou Brock."

All that changed when his family moved to Hooks, Texas, a small town (population about 2,500) near the Arkansas border.

Sims started playing football for the first time as a 10th grader after the move. Football is king in Texas, and Sims became football royalty.