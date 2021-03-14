TWENTYMAN: 5 pro days to watch this week

Who to watch: All eyes will be on Auburn wide receiver Anthony Schwartz when he lines up to run the 40-yard dash at the Tigers pro day Thursday. Schwartz was the Gatorade National Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year in 2018 after setting the Florida state high school record in both the 100 and 200-meter races. He also ran a youth world record 10.15 100-meter dash in the 2017 Florida Relays. That speed jumps out on the football field. He's a legit deep threat at the NFL level after leading Auburn in receiving this past season with 54 catches for 636 yards and three touchdowns in nine games. Showing off his route-running ability and hands will be important for Schwartz in this workout.