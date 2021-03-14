TWENTYMAN: 5 pro days to watch this week

5. Auburn, Thurs., March 18
Who to watch: All eyes will be on Auburn wide receiver Anthony Schwartz when he lines up to run the 40-yard dash at the Tigers pro day Thursday. Schwartz was the Gatorade National Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year in 2018 after setting the Florida state high school record in both the 100 and 200-meter races. He also ran a youth world record 10.15 100-meter dash in the 2017 Florida Relays. That speed jumps out on the football field. He's a legit deep threat at the NFL level after leading Auburn in receiving this past season with 54 catches for 636 yards and three touchdowns in nine games. Showing off his route-running ability and hands will be important for Schwartz in this workout.
Also keep an eye on: LB K.J. Britt, S Jamien Sherwood, WR Seth Williams
4. Stanford, Thurs., March 18
Who to watch: The Lions are expected to continue to retool at cornerback behind promising youngsters Jeff Okudah and Amani Oruwariye. Stanford's Paulson Adebo is an interesting Day 2 or 3 prospect in the draft. He's got great size at 6-foot-1. He opted out of the 2020 season, but recorded 34 pass breakups and eight interceptions in the 2018 & 2019 seasons combined. He's shown to be a real ball hawk.
Also keep an eye on: C Drew Dalman, WR Simi Fehoko, T Walker Little, QB Davis Mills
3. Pittsburgh, Wed., March 17
Who to watch: Pittsburgh had one of the better edge-rushing tandems in college football last year between Patrick Jones II and Rashad Weaver. Jones was tied for fifth in the FBS last year with nine sacks in 11 games. He also had 13 tackles for loss. Weaver notched 7.5 sacks in 2020 to go along with his 14.5 tackles for loss. Both players participated in the Senior Bowl this year and performed well.
Also keep an eye on: S Paris Ford, S Damar Hamlin, C Jimmy Morrissey, DT Jaylen Twyman
2. TCU, Fri., March 19
Who to watch: Lions general manager Brad Holmes said he really liked this year's safety class, and the best of the bunch might be TCU's Trevon Moehrig. NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks lists Moehrig as his top safety in the class. Moehrig was the team's special teams player of the year as a freshman and became a second team All-American and Jim Thorpe Award (top DB) winner this past season. He's got great size and range, and recorded 47 tackles, two interceptions and nine pass breakups this past season as a junior.
Also keep an eye on: LB Garret Wallow, S Ar'Darius Washington, TE Pro Wells
1. Georgia, Wed., March 17
Who to watch: A tough and imposing edge rusher, Georgia's Azeez Ojulari is an interesting prospect who comes in at No. 39 on NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's Top 50 prospects list. Ojulari had a terrific 2020 campaign, registering 12.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks with four forced fumbles in 10 starts.
Also keep an eye on: CB Tyson Campbell, G Ben Cleveland, CB DJ Daniel, DE Malik Herring, C Trey Hill, S Richard LeCounte III, TE Tre' McKitty, LB Monty Rice, CB Eric Stokes, CB Mark Webb