TIM AND MIKE: August 25 practice observations

0-for-3: There's always a competitive component to Duce Staley's individual periods with the running backs. Thursday he had players race side stepping over pads, then back, and when they got back to where they started they had to pick up a tennis ball and race back to the finish line. Staley always predicts a winner before every rep.
He was 0-for-3 with his picks Thursday. He took Jamaal Williams over Jermar Jefferson, which finished in an official tie. He took Craig Reynolds over Justin Jackson, and Jackson won. He took D’Andre Swift over Godwin Igwebuike, and Igwebuike won the rep. – Tim Twentyman
Day off for Goff: Quarterback Jared Goff got the day off Thursday, which makes sense considering Thursday was heavy on Steelers game prep, and Goff isn't expected to play in Sunday's preseason finale. All the other starters on offense could play up to the first half. Tim Boyle was taking the first reps with the first-team offense during practice. He's expected to start Sunday. – Tim Twentyman
Safety first: Safety Tracy Walker showed nimble footwork on avoiding two camera operators when he broke on a pass on the sideline. They were about 10 yards apart and a couple feet out of bounds. Walker ran between them to avoid contact. – Mike O'Hara
Catch of the day: Tight end T.J. Hockenson made a full extension grab along the left sideline in a late team period on a pass from Boyle after getting open on a long crosser. – Tim Twentyman
Timing: Cornerback Mike Hughes closed on a pass over the middle meant for wide receiver Tom Kennedy to bat the ball down. Hughes was able to get his left hand in front of Kennedy to make the play. – Mike O'Hara
Cue cards: Both sides of the ball were working off cue cards with Steelers formations and schemes trying to give the other side a true look at what they might see Sunday afternoon. Head coach Dan Campbell has treated this week like a regular-season week in terms of preparing for an opponent. – Tim Twentyman
30 for 30: Running back Jamaal Williams wears No. 30, and he made a catch down the left sideline that went for a gain of about 30 yards. Williams ran it out beyond midfield after making the catch. – Mike O'Hara
Quick hands: Third-year cornerback Jeff Okudah made a nice play to knock a Boyle pass away from Hockenson over the middle in a team period. Okudah has been making a lot more of those kinds of plays over the last two weeks. He's trending toward being a starter. – Tim Twentyman