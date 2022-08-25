Campbell provides updates on Jameson Williams, Levi Onwuzurike & others

Jacobs close to returning: Campbell said the idea behind leaving second-year cornerback Jerry Jacobs on Active/PUP earlier this week was because they like the progress he's made in his ACL recovery and could be ready for some practice reps sooner rather than later. Players on the reserve list, like Williams, can't practice while on reserve status. Campbell said they'd like to sprinkle Jacobs into practice when he's ready to prepare him to get ready to play.

"Can we begin to get him some practice reps, just slowly implement him in what we're doing in practice?" Campbell said. "Whether it's scout team cards, or running our defense, just a couple of plays then he's off to the side. Continue his rehab, strengthening, and then maybe the next day he's able to get a little bit more. And then, hypothetically, he's ready Week 5, let's say.

"Well, shoot he's gotten practice for four weeks and he's ready. Whereas if you just did PUP, he's not up for four weeks and then first thing you do, you pull him off, he's not going to be ready to play, he hadn't gotten any practice reps."