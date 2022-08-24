TWENTYMAN: 10 takeaways from Hard Knocks Episode 3

The third episode of HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE DETROIT LIONS aired Tuesday evening. The episode covered Detroit's week in Indianapolis for joint practices and their second preseason game, a 27-26 victory over the Colts.

Here are my 10 biggest takeaways from the third episode:

1. The episode began with head coach Dan Campbell speaking in a team meeting about the first preseason loss vs. Atlanta, and how in his opinion they gave the game away. He said they have to get the last bit of losing football out of them if they want to get to where they want to go.