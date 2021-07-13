Ragnow continues to accumulate awards and recognition

Jul 13, 2021 at 11:22 AM
/assets/images/imported/DET/photos/thumbnails/ohara-article.jpg
Mike OHara

Columnist

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow is accumulating awards and recognition at a rate that reflects his rising stature as one of the NFL's top offensive linemen.

The most recent addition to Ragnow's glowing resume: he was rated the top center in a poll conducted by ESPN that ranked the top 10 active interior offensive linemen (guards and centers).

Ragnow was ranked fourth overall. The three players ranked ahead of Ragnow were guards: Quenton Nelson of the Colts, Zack Martin of the Cowboys and Brandon Scherff of the Washington Football Team.

Only two other centers made the top 10: Rodney Hudson of the Cardinals (ninth) and Erik McCoy of the Saints (10th).

The poll was voted on by a combination of NFL front office executives, scouts, coaches and players.

One scout lauded Ragnow's athleticism and high football IQ with the following comment: "He can run the whole line, great communicator, takes pressure off the quarterback, athletic enough to pull, can play guard if you need, some centers can't do that. He's probably the most versatile center right now."

Ragnow was drafted 20th overall by the Lions in 2018 out of Arkansas, where he was a three-year player. He started all 16 games at guard as a rookie before being moved back to center in 2019.

His ability was soon noticed and documented. Ragnow was voted to the Pro Bowl in his third year as a Lion, and in May he signed a contract extension with the Lions that is a record for a center.

At 6-5 and 311 pounds, Ragnow has ideal size to play center in the NFL. Ragnow turned 25 in May. He is barely reaching his prime, with a long career ahead of him.

He is the first Lions center to be voted to the Pro Bowl since Kevin Glover, one of the Lions' all-time greats, made it three straight years (1995-97).

