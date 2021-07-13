Ragnow continues to accumulate awards and recognition

The poll was voted on by a combination of NFL front office executives, scouts, coaches and players.

One scout lauded Ragnow's athleticism and high football IQ with the following comment: "He can run the whole line, great communicator, takes pressure off the quarterback, athletic enough to pull, can play guard if you need, some centers can't do that. He's probably the most versatile center right now."

Ragnow was drafted 20th overall by the Lions in 2018 out of Arkansas, where he was a three-year player. He started all 16 games at guard as a rookie before being moved back to center in 2019.

His ability was soon noticed and documented. Ragnow was voted to the Pro Bowl in his third year as a Lion, and in May he signed a contract extension with the Lions that is a record for a center.

At 6-5 and 311 pounds, Ragnow has ideal size to play center in the NFL. Ragnow turned 25 in May. He is barely reaching his prime, with a long career ahead of him.