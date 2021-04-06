OL prospect Penei Sewell wants to showcase his physicality

Detroit has a couple good internal candidates to occupy that starting right tackle spot in Tyrell Crosby and Matt Nelson, but getting a guy like Sewell to throw into the mix would solidify Detroit's offensive line for the foreseeable future. It would give them bookend tackles, one of the best centers in the game, and a nice mix of experience and youth at guard.

"I like to play real physical," Sewell said. "I like to use my body type to my advantage and to really get up under peoples' chin and to really showcase my mentality to go along with my physicality, that I'm coming off the ball with violent intentions."

Sewell, who opted out of the 2020 season, measured in at 6-foot-5 and 331 pounds at his pro day and put up 30 reps on the bench press. He was the Outland Trophy Winner and Associated Press Pac-12 Co-Offensive Player of the Year in 2019. He allowed just one sack in 2018 and 2019 combined, which accounts for 1,376 snaps.

Sewell plays with a physicality and an edge that should serve him well at the next level.