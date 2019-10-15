O'HARA: What we learned from Week 6

Giveaways: Points are everything, and the Lions gave away enough points that would have made the Packers' fourth-quarter rally as inconsequential as the Cowboys' rally the previous week that cut the Packers' 31-3 lead to a more cosmetic final score of 34-24.

The Lions were penalized for having 12 men on the field for a second-quarter field goal attempt by the Packers. That gave the Packers a first down, and they drove to a TD that cut the Lions' lead to 13-7.

That was a four-point swing for the Packers.

Later in the quarter, Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson had a pass in his hands in the end zone but lost possession when he hit the turf. The Lions settled for a field goal – and another four-point swing.

The Lions were in the red zone four times and settled for field goals three times. That's another four points for each field goal vs. a touchdown.

The points the Lions left on the field by setting for field goals instead of touchdowns, and the four they gave the Packers on the field-goal penalty added up to enough to make the calls on Flowers meaningless.

On the line: The Packers won that matchup, rushing for 170 yards and 5.9 yards per carry, to 56 yards and 2.8 yards per carry for the Lions.

The outcome: It was a refresher on the importance of division games, because they count like they're two because of the impact on the standings.

The win made the Packers' won-loss record 5-1. The Lions dropped to 2-2-1 and in last place in the NFC North, with the Vikings (4-2) and Bears (3-2) ahead of them.