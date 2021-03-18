O'HARA: There's a lot to admire about Matthew Stafford and his time in Detroit

He didn't seek pity or praise for toughing it. It was part of his personal code.

He expressed that code -- without referring to it in those words -- when asked after a loss to the Titans in Game 15 last season why he continued to play. The Lions were on the way to a 5-11 record, and he'd had rib, ankle and finger injuries.

"Because I'm the quarterback of the Detroit Lions," Stafford said. "And it's Sunday. I've got a bunch of teammates out there who are working their asses off.

"They fight to be available. And they fight to get out there and help us win. If there's any way I can play, I'm never going to not play.

"I feel like I owe it to those guys. I owe it to the game. I owe it to this organization ... everybody. If I'm good enough to play, healthy enough to play, my ass is going to be out there.

"I felt I was good enough to play Sunday, and I wanted to be out there."

When he was out there -- and he started 165 games for the Lions -- he was a special player.

The raw stats show that.

Stafford ranks 16th in career passing yards with 45,109, 16th in career TD passes with 282 and is tied for sixth with John Elway with 31 comeback victories in the fourth quarter or overtime.

It was more than the stats that made Stafford special. It was the style he played with. He was the swashbuckling gun slinger with ultimate faith in his weapon -- his throwing arm.

Stafford could throw the ball through the tiniest cracks in coverage. And it didn't matter if it was single coverage, double coverage or more.

Receivers were told to be alert. If they were open, the ball was coming. And it got there with a variety of deliveries -- sidearm, submarine and the no-look pass he first threw as a rookie in 2009.

Stafford could make a throw you thought you'd never seen before, then top it a few plays later.

A friend of mine once wrote that picking a favorite from among many good choices is like picking up soap bubbles with chop sticks.

Stafford had his share of highlights, as the 31 comeback victories he engineered indicate, and picking one is impossible.