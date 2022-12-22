O'HARA'S WEEK 16 PREVIEW: Goff knows how to navigate a playoff race

Panthers preview: Head coach Steve Wilkes is taking his team back to the basics for their push in the NFC South playoff race. It starts with practicing in pads for Saturday's home game against the Lions.

"I want to create that mindset that we had previously," Wilkes said this week. "I know we're going to get back to the standard we set."

The Panthers are legitimate contenders for the NFC South title in one of the strangest division races in league history. The Tampa Bay Bucs are in first place with a 6-8 won-loss record. Carolina, New Orleans and Atlanta are tied for second, all at 5-9.

The division title, and the first-round home game in the playoffs that goes with it, is incentive for Wilkes to take any measures possible to win the division. Wilkes has had modest success since being promoted to interim head coach when Matt Rhule was fired on Oct. 10.

The Panthers were 1-4 when Wilkes took over and 4-5 since then.