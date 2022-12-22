O'HARA'S WEEK 16 PREVIEW: Goff knows how to navigate a playoff race

Dec 22, 2022 at 07:47 AM
/assets/images/imported/DET/photos/thumbnails/ohara-article.jpg
Mike OHara

Columnist

Jared Goff's leadership role extends beyond his duties as the Detroit Lions' quarterback, but it isn't one that he overplays.

He has brought his playoff experience from his five seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, where he was the starting quarterback on Rams teams that made the playoffs three times.

That included a trip to the Super Bowl in the 2018 season, where the Rams lost to the Patriots.

The Lions are in playoff contention with a 7-7 won-loss record with three games left going into Saturday's road game against the Carolina Panthers.

Goff is available for any teammate who needs help navigating the pressures of a playoff race, but he's not pushing himself on anyone.

"A lot of guys here have been to the playoffs," Goff said. "I'm sure I'll be a part of that. But as the quarterback of this team and a leader on this team, it's part of my job.

"Not because I have experience in it, but because it's what I'm supposed to do."

Goff did not have to be taught going to a Super Bowl was an experience that could be taken for granted. Opportunities like that are to be cherished.

"I remember taking it very not for granted, and making sure I was conscious of that," Goff said. "This is a different situation. We're 7-7 and have three games to play. There's a lot to look forward to.

"It's a lot of fun to be here now and to be winning. We're doing some good things.

"We need to keep doing it."

Panthers preview: Head coach Steve Wilkes is taking his team back to the basics for their push in the NFC South playoff race. It starts with practicing in pads for Saturday's home game against the Lions.

"I want to create that mindset that we had previously," Wilkes said this week. "I know we're going to get back to the standard we set."

The Panthers are legitimate contenders for the NFC South title in one of the strangest division races in league history. The Tampa Bay Bucs are in first place with a 6-8 won-loss record. Carolina, New Orleans and Atlanta are tied for second, all at 5-9.

The division title, and the first-round home game in the playoffs that goes with it, is incentive for Wilkes to take any measures possible to win the division. Wilkes has had modest success since being promoted to interim head coach when Matt Rhule was fired on Oct. 10.

The Panthers were 1-4 when Wilkes took over and 4-5 since then.

The Panthers have struggled on offense. The Panthers' defense can pose problems up front with Derrick Brown and Brian Burns, who leads the team with 10.5 sacks.

Meet the Opponent: Carolina Panthers

View photos of the starters for the Carolina Panthers.

Interim Head Coach Steve Wilks Offensive Coordinator: Ben McAdoo Defensive Coordinator: Al Holcomb Special Teams Coordinator: Chris Tabor (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
1 / 28

Interim Head Coach Steve Wilks

Offensive Coordinator: Ben McAdoo

Defensive Coordinator: Al Holcomb

Special Teams Coordinator: Chris Tabor

(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR DJ Moore Backed up by Laviska Shenault Jr. and Rashard Higgins (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
2 / 28

WR DJ Moore

Backed up by Laviska Shenault Jr. and Rashard Higgins

(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
OT Ikem Ekwonu Backed up by Brady Christensen and Larnel Coleman (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)
3 / 28

OT Ikem Ekwonu

Backed up by Brady Christensen and Larnel Coleman

(AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Ben VanHouten/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OG Brady Christensen Backed up by Michael Jordan (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
4 / 28

OG Brady Christensen

Backed up by Michael Jordan

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Bradley Bozeman Backed up by Cade Mays (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
5 / 28

C Bradley Bozeman

Backed up by Cade Mays

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OG Austin Corbett Backed up by Cade Mays (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
6 / 28

OG Austin Corbett

Backed up by Cade Mays

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Alex Brandon/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OT Taylor Moton Backed up by Cameron Erving (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
7 / 28

OT Taylor Moton

Backed up by Cameron Erving

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Tommy Tremble Backed up by Stephen Sullivan (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
8 / 28

TE Tommy Tremble

Backed up by Stephen Sullivan

(AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Jason Behnken/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Ian Thomas Backed up by Giovanni Ricci (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
9 / 28

TE Ian Thomas

Backed up by Giovanni Ricci

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Terrace Marshall Jr. Backed up by Shi Smith (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
10 / 28

WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

Backed up by Shi Smith

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB D'Onta Foreman Backed up by Chuba Hubbard and Raheem Blackshear (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
11 / 28

RB D'Onta Foreman

Backed up by Chuba Hubbard and Raheem Blackshear

(AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
QB Sam Darnold Backed up by PJ Walker (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
12 / 28

QB Sam Darnold

Backed up by PJ Walker

(AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DE Brian Burns Backed up by Marquis Haynes Sr. and Henry Anderson (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
13 / 28

DE Brian Burns

Backed up by Marquis Haynes Sr. and Henry Anderson

(AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Derrick Brown Backed up by Bravvion Roy (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
14 / 28

DT Derrick Brown

Backed up by Bravvion Roy

(AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Matt Ioannidis Backed up by Marquan McCall (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
15 / 28

DT Matt Ioannidis

Backed up by Marquan McCall

(AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DE Yetur Gross-Matos Backed up by Amare Barno (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
16 / 28

DE Yetur Gross-Matos

Backed up by Amare Barno

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB Shaq Thompson Backed up by Cory Littleton (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
17 / 28

OLB Shaq Thompson

Backed up by Cory Littleton

(AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Nell Redmond/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
MLB Damien Wilson Backed up by Chandler Wooten and Joel Iyiegbuniwe (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
18 / 28

MLB Damien Wilson

Backed up by Chandler Wooten and Joel Iyiegbuniwe

(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
ROLB Frankie Luvu (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
19 / 28

ROLB Frankie Luvu

(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB CJ Henderson Backed up by T.J. Carrie (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
20 / 28

CB CJ Henderson

Backed up by T.J. Carrie

(AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Jeff Dean/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Jaycee Horn Backed up by Keith Taylor Jr. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
21 / 28

CB Jaycee Horn

Backed up by Keith Taylor Jr.

(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FS Jeremy Chinn Backed up by Myles Hartsfield and Sean Chandler (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
22 / 28

FS Jeremy Chinn

Backed up by Myles Hartsfield and Sean Chandler

(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
SS Xavier Woods Backed up by Juston Burris and Sam Franklin Jr. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
23 / 28

SS Xavier Woods

Backed up by Juston Burris and Sam Franklin Jr.

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
KR Raheem Blackshear Backed up by Laviska Shenault Jr. and Chuba Hubbard (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
24 / 28

KR Raheem Blackshear

Backed up by Laviska Shenault Jr. and Chuba Hubbard

(AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
PR Shi Smith (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
25 / 28

PR Shi Smith

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS JJ Jansen (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
26 / 28

LS JJ Jansen

(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
P/H Johnny Hekker (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
27 / 28

P/H Johnny Hekker

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Eddy Pineiro (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
28 / 28

K Eddy Pineiro

(AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Rusty Jones/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Lions' keys:

Offense: Run the ball better. The Lions have averaged under 4.0 yards per attempt in three of the last four games. A strong running game sets up play action. Goff thrives on it.

Defense: Force the Panthers to throw the ball in situations that favor the defense. Quarterback Sam Darnold has started the last three games and has three TDs without an interception. He has averaged only 169.7 yards per game and 3.9 yards per rush.

Play a clean game: That means cut down on penalties and breakdowns in pass coverage. These games get more important and more meaningful by the week. You've got something special going on here. Keep it going.

Lions-Panthers pick: Lions favored by 2.5.

Head coach Dan Campbell has found a way to keep his team focused on the goal for seven straight weeks – two three-game winning streaks and a three-point loss to the Buffalo Bills. He can do it another game – and longer.

Lions 29, Panthers 16.

Related Content

news

O'HARA: What we learned from Week 15

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Detroit Lions' Week 15 victory over the New York Jets.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 15 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' Week 15 victory over the New York Jets.

news

O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Breaking down the Lions' remaining three games

This week's Monday Countdown looks at the final three games, and the Detroit Lions' win formula for each game.

news

O'HARA'S WEEK 15 PREVIEW: Campbell expecting a 'heavyweight fight' vs. Jets

Mike O'Hara previews the Lions' Week 15 matchup vs. the Jets including playoff implications, three keys for Detroit and more.

news

O'HARA: What we learned from Week 14

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Detroit Lions' Week 14 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 14 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' Week 14 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

news

O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Lions show why they were the favorites Sunday

This week's Monday Countdown looks at how the Detroit Lions used the strength of their offense to control the game, with quarterback Jared Goff leading the way with another strong effort in what has been commonplace for him.

news

O'HARA'S WEEK 14 PREVIEW: Lions expecting an electric atmosphere at Ford Field Sunday

Mike O'Hara previews the Lions' Week 14 matchup vs. the Vikings including the expected atmosphere at Ford Field for a division game, three keys for Detroit and more.

news

O'HARA: What we learned from Week 13

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Detroit Lions' Week 13 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 13 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' Week 13 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Lions execute their game plan to near perfection

This week's Monday Countdown looks at how the Detroit Lions put together a game plan and followed it to near perfection.

Advertising