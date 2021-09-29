Week 4 opponent: What the Bears are saying

What are the Chicago Bears saying ahead of Sunday's matchup in Chicago against the Lions? Let's take a look:
1. Who will start at quarterback Sunday for Chicago? Bears head coach Matt Nagy said Justin Fields, Andy Dalton and Nick Foles are all under consideration to begin the week. Fields started last week and completed just six of his 20 pass attempts for 68 yards. He was sacked nine times. We'll see if Chicago announces a starter at some point this week, but Detroit will prepare for all possible options.
2. Bears center Sam Mustipher had a great line Tuesday about watching the tape of the nine sacks given up Sunday in the loss to the Browns.
"It was like going to the dentist," Mustipher told chicagobears.com. "No one likes going to the dentist. (Coaches) give you honest feedback. We had a lot of cavities on Sunday. That's something you've got to improve on, got to fix. Gotta floss every day. So it's back to the details, back to the execution."
The Lions are coming off their best pass-rushing performance of the year against the Ravens last week with four sacks and 19 hurries.
3. After recording just two sacks in 15 games last year, Bears veteran outside linebacker Robert Quinn, 31, has recorded at least one sack in every game this season, and has four total through three games. Inside linebacker Alec Ogletree played alongside Quinn in St. Louis and Los Angeles with the Rams during Quinn's younger days. Ogletree said Tuesday the way Quinn is playing right now reminds him of those years when Quinn was a double-digit sack producer in three straight seasons from 2012-2014.
4. Allen Robinson was asked about the difference between Detroit's defense last year vs. what they see on tape from Detroit this year. Robinson said the personnel is pretty similar, but he does see the difference in Aaron Glenn's scheme. Robinson said defenses in this league are either split safety or single high. Robinson said Detroit runs both, though he's noticed more single high looks on film.
"With coach (Matt) Patricia, from the optics, they went a little bit more man rather than zone," Robinson said. "Their zone will probably be a little higher (under Glenn)."
5. If Fields starts Sunday, Nagy said they have to be more aggressive scheming things for Fields that he does well. Some of that might be rolling the pocket out, getting him away from the rush, and being more aggressive taking some shots down the field. The Bears have just one completion of 20-plus yards on the year.
6. Nagy was asked this week if he'd relinquish play-calling duties after Chicago failed to score a touchdown and had just 47 total yards of offense last week. He said he would seek input from others about the offense in an attempt to regain the "vibe and that juice that we had in OTAs and then training camp."