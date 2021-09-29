Week 4 opponent: What the Bears are saying

What are the Chicago Bears saying ahead of Sunday's matchup in Chicago against the Lions? Let's take a look:

1. Who will start at quarterback Sunday for Chicago? Bears head coach Matt Nagy said Justin Fields, Andy Dalton and Nick Foles are all under consideration to begin the week. Fields started last week and completed just six of his 20 pass attempts for 68 yards. He was sacked nine times. We'll see if Chicago announces a starter at some point this week, but Detroit will prepare for all possible options.

2. Bears center Sam Mustipher had a great line Tuesday about watching the tape of the nine sacks given up Sunday in the loss to the Browns.

"It was like going to the dentist," Mustipher told chicagobears.com. "No one likes going to the dentist. (Coaches) give you honest feedback. We had a lot of cavities on Sunday. That's something you've got to improve on, got to fix. Gotta floss every day. So it's back to the details, back to the execution."