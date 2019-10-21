O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Where Lions stand after recent division losses

1. First to last: It happened to the Lions in a flash – from a 2-0-1 record to 2-3-1 – and it will take a lot longer to climb back to the top with so much ground to gain on the leaders.

The Packers are 6-1 after Sunday's win over the Raiders, and they're 3-0 in the North with wins over the Bears, Vikings and Lions.

The Vikings are 5-2 and 1-2 in the North, with losses to the Bears and Packers and the win over the Lions.

The Bears are 3-3, and 1-1 in the North with a win over the Vikings and a loss to the Packers.

The Lions are 2-3-1 and 0-2 in the North, with back-to-back division losses to the Packers and Vikings.

Here's the rub for the Lions: They're four games behind the Packers in the win column, and three behind the Vikings. They have a road game left with the Vikings, a home game with the Packers in the last game of the season, and two games left with the Bears.

I'm not writing the Lions off with 10 games left, but how do they make up four wins on the Packers in 10 games? If the Lions go 7-3 the rest of the way to get to 9-6-1, the Packers have to go 3-6, and finish at 9-7 for the Lions to pass them.

It's a slightly easier climb against the Vikings, who are 5-2.

But there is one other factor. The Vikings and Packers play each other one more time.

One of those teams will keep whatever advantage it has at the time.

There couldn't be a tie ... could there?

2. Stafford, looking ahead: Actually, he isn't looking ahead.

"I'm not measuring it," he said. "I'll measure the game when we're playing it. You've got to to out there and score every time you touch it. Every time I step out on the field, I'm trying to win the game.