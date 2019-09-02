O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: 2019 season preview

Here's a look at the Lions key areas and players, and a prediction on the NFC North.

It starts at quarterback – as it does with all 32 teams.

1. Matthew Stafford: His 2018 season started bad, with four interceptions in the opening-game loss to the Jets. It was the start of what for him was a lackluster season – 21 TD passes, 11 interceptions, and some costly turnovers.

Stafford was hit hard and often, with 40 sacks, and his passer rating of 89.9 was his lowest since 2014.

The arrival of new offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell should add energy to an offense that grew stale under predecessor Jim Bob Cooter. The upgrade at tight end adds a dimension that was missing last year.

Stafford has too much talent, with a work ethic to match it, not to have a bounce-back season.

2. Key player, offense (other than QB): Tight end T.J. Hockenson, and not for what he has to do on his own. As Quinn said, the entire position was rebuilt from last year. Lead by Hockenson and Jesse James, the chief newcomers, the position can be a strength instead of the liability it was last year.

Bevell no doubt will have more options for the tight ends than was shown in the preseason, but it was clear that they are downfield threats. If they perform as hoped – and as expected – it will be a reflection of the overall improvement of the offense.

Key stat: Four tight ends combined to catch 45 passes for the Lions last year. It will be no surprise if James or Hockenson catch that on their own.

3. Biggest question, offense: Offensive line. The entire interior – center and both guards – has been overhauled from last season. The projected starting five did not play together enough in the preseason to get a gauge on how much it's improved, but lack of depth is an issue.

4. Key player, defense: Tackle Damon Harrison Sr., with edge rusher Trey Flowers a close second. Being signed to a big contract as a free agent creates pressure to perform, and it's no different for Flowers. Harrison dominated the interior after being acquired in a midseason trade last year, and he should do the same this year.

5. Biggest question, defense: Secondary. There are new starters at safety and the cornerback spot opposite Pro Bowler Darius Slay. They'll get help if the roster moves lead to more pressure on the quarterback. They should improve on last season's total of seven interceptions.