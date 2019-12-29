O'HARA'S FINAL THOUGHTS: Johnson & Scarbrough competing to lead Lions in rushing

Lambeau lure: The Lions could not have hand-picked a more difficult opponent than the Packers for the final game.

The Packers' chance for home-field advantage throughout the playoffs leading up to Super Bowl LIV is a powerful motivating force.

"Knowing we could have two home games to get somewhere special change the whole dynamic – especially with the type of temperatures we get at Green Bay," Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers told reporters after last week's win over the Vikings.

Random Thoughts:

Pocket protection: My primary thought for today's game is whether the Lions can do a better job of protecting Blough against the Packers rush than the Vikings did last week, when the Packers sacked Kirk Cousins five times.

Za'Darius Smith had five hits and 3.5 sacks and Preston Smith 12. While the two outside linebackers lead the rush, constant pressure up the middle from nose tackle Kenny Clark has made it even tougher on quarterbacks.

"When you get pressure on the pocket from the inside, it makes it tough on a quarterback," Blough said. "It's uncomfortable at our feet. All year he (Clark) caused a lot of disruptions. – as much as anybody."