O'HARA'S FINAL THOUGHTS: Johnson could add a breakaway threat at running back

Stafford ready: Quarterback Matthew Stafford is ready to play – just as was when he watched the first two preseason games from the sideline.

That was different than anything he experienced in his first 10 seasons, including last year in his first season under head coach Matt Patricia. Stafford sat out the first game and played 13 snaps in Game 2.

It is possible that Stafford will start tonight, but he seems more amused than stressed by the scrutiny of the situation. He feels he hasn't missed anything because of the two joint practices the Lions had before their games with the Patriots and Texans – and the situations Patricia puts the team in at any point in practice.

"When they tell me to go play, I go play," Stafford said this week. "I've played a lot of football. Obviously, I love playing, so whenever I get the chance to go out there and play, I go play.

"We get a lot of that work in during training camp. We run a pretty aggressive, tough ship around here. We get some good action in practice, and obviously the practices we got with the last two teams were really good to me."

Joint practices and being put in situations without warning are beneficial, Stafford said.

"We probably lead the league in forced situations in practice," he said. "We're (in) two-point plays in the middle of practice. We're two-minute here. There's a random fourth and eight when you've got to throw it in there no matter what.