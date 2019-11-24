O'HARA'S FINAL THOUGHTS: Driskel looking for his first Lions win

LANDOVER, Md. – Lions-Redskins Final Thoughts: Adding a win next for Jeff Driskel’s resume; looking at Redskins' tape, not their record and Random Thoughts: Fast start for Lions can dictate game; Adrian Peterson still a big-play threat; win-loss stats matchup and sticking with my pick (big win for Lions, but how big?).

From the first offensive snap of his first start against the Bears two weeks ago, Driskel was fully into the game. He was prepared for his opportunity, despite being the backup to an iron-man quarterback who had started 136 straight games before being sidelined by back and hip injuries.

Driskel's mobility has been an asset that adds a dimension to offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell's play calling, and his command of the huddle has been solid. And after having a TD pass and a bad interception against the Bears, he threw two TD passes without a turnover against the Cowboys.

All things considered, Driskel has improved his resume – but with one big box to check with the Lions. Winning is the most important box. Quarterbacks are defined by wins and losses more than any other position in the NFL.

Driskel had a 1-4 record as the Bengals' starter at the end of last season. He is not solely responsible for the losses in his two starts with the Lions – especially considering the defense gave up three TD passes to Mitchell Trubisky of the Bears, and 509 total yards to the Cowboys last week.

"That's what we're all here to do, is win football games," Driskel said. "We've been close in these last couple of games. But that's the NFL. All games are close, and we have to find a way to win.