O'HARA'S BURNING QUESTIONS: Where did Lions go wrong in loss to Redskins?

Q. Early chance, Lions fail: Were the Lions too conservative when they recovered a fumble at Washington's 38 on the first possession of the game? The Lions got nothing out of it when Prater sliced a 39-yard field goal attempt wide right.

A. The play calling was conservative and not what I would have done. A run by Scarbrough on the first play gained five yards. After a catch by wide receiver Danny Amendola gained eight yards and a first down there were two more runs by Scarbrough for a one-yard gain and a two-yard loss.

Prater's missed field goal came after a pass for a short gain on third down.

Q. Early stand, Lions: Good for the Lions' defense that it held the Redskins to a field goal when they got to the 12-yard line with a first down on the ensuing possession? The possession stalled at the eight, forcing the field goal.

A. Good that it held. Bad that they let the Redskins convert two third downs in a 62-yard drive to the eight-yard line. Good coverage forced an incomplete pass on third down.

Q. Injured Lions: How much difference does it make that the Lions had a lengthy injury list?

In addition to Matthew Stafford's absence for the third straight game the Lions were without several key players, including Trey Flowers, their best defensive lineman, center Frank Ragnow, their best offensive lineman, and others.